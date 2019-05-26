DONEGAL LEA - Niamh Kennedy is the first elected in Donegal town

Niamh Kennedy has been elected on the eleventh count in Donegal town and passed the quota of 2,043 with a total vote of 2,322 after the transfer of votes from John Boyle.

After almost 14 hours the first candidate has been elected and a second should follow very shortly.

Boyle transfers of 160 have pushed Noel Jordan (SF) to within just ten votes of crossing the quota as the 12th count gets underway.

John McNulty picked up 179 transfers from his Fine Gael running mate to boost his chances for the final seat.

Kennedy’s surplus of 270 votes is now being distributed.

Donegal LEA - eleventh count - distribution of the votes of John Boyle



Quota - 2,043



Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1272 + 101...1373



Billy Grimes (Ind) 1057+ 10...1067



Noel Jordan (SF) 1873 +160...2033



Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 2031 +291...2322



Seamus Maguire (Ind) 1106 +57...1163



Michael McMahon (SF) 1470 +4...1474



John McNulty (FG) 1214 +179...1393



Micheál Naughton (FF) 1612 +36...1648



Barry Sweeny (FG) 1376 +48...1424



Elected - Niamh Kennedy - transfer of surplus of 279 votes