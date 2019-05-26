ELECTIONS 2019

DONEGAL LEA - Niamh Kennedy is the first elected in Donegal town

Noel Jordan needs ten votes to reach quota

By staff reporter

Reporter:

By staff reporter

Email:

editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Niamh Kennedy has been elected in the Donegal LEA

Niamh Kennedy has been elected on the eleventh count in Donegal town and passed the quota of 2,043 with a total vote of 2,322 after the transfer of votes from John Boyle.

After almost 14 hours the first candidate has been elected and a second should follow very shortly.

Boyle transfers of 160 have pushed Noel Jordan (SF) to within just ten votes of crossing the quota as the 12th count gets underway.

John McNulty picked up 179 transfers from his Fine Gael running mate to boost his chances for the final seat.

Kennedy’s surplus of 270 votes is now being distributed.

Donegal LEA -  eleventh count - distribution of the votes of John Boyle


Quota - 2,043

 


Tom Conaghan (Ind)  1272 + 101...1373


Billy Grimes (Ind) 1057+ 10...1067


Noel Jordan (SF) 1873 +160...2033


Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 2031 +291...2322


Seamus Maguire (Ind)  1106 +57...1163


Michael McMahon (SF) 1470 +4...1474


John McNulty (FG)  1214 +179...1393


Micheál Naughton  (FF) 1612 +36...1648


Barry Sweeny (FG) 1376 +48...1424


Elected   - Niamh Kennedy - transfer of surplus of 279 votes