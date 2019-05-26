ELECTIONS 2019
DONEGAL LEA - Niamh Kennedy is the first elected in Donegal town
Noel Jordan needs ten votes to reach quota
Niamh Kennedy has been elected in the Donegal LEA
Niamh Kennedy has been elected on the eleventh count in Donegal town and passed the quota of 2,043 with a total vote of 2,322 after the transfer of votes from John Boyle.
After almost 14 hours the first candidate has been elected and a second should follow very shortly.
Boyle transfers of 160 have pushed Noel Jordan (SF) to within just ten votes of crossing the quota as the 12th count gets underway.
John McNulty picked up 179 transfers from his Fine Gael running mate to boost his chances for the final seat.
Kennedy’s surplus of 270 votes is now being distributed.
Donegal LEA - eleventh count - distribution of the votes of John Boyle
Quota - 2,043
Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1272 + 101...1373
Billy Grimes (Ind) 1057+ 10...1067
Noel Jordan (SF) 1873 +160...2033
Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 2031 +291...2322
Seamus Maguire (Ind) 1106 +57...1163
Michael McMahon (SF) 1470 +4...1474
John McNulty (FG) 1214 +179...1393
Micheál Naughton (FF) 1612 +36...1648
Barry Sweeny (FG) 1376 +48...1424
Elected - Niamh Kennedy - transfer of surplus of 279 votes
