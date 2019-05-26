ELECTIONS 2019

DONEGAL LEA - Niamh Kennedy to cross the line in next count

John Boyle eliminated

Niamh Kennedy's long wait to meet the quota is nearly over. PICTURE: Thomas Gallagher

Niamh Kennedy is just 12 short as the 11th count gets underway in Donegal town.

Fine Gael candidate John Boyle has been eliminated and the field of 19 candidates is now down to nine.

Noel Jordan (SF) is still in second place and is 170 votes short of the quota of 2,043.

The battle is now for third and fourth still between Micheál Naughton  (FF) Barry Sweeny (FG).

Michael McMahon is well-placed for the fifth and Tom Conaghan, John McNulty (FG) and outgoing independent councillor Seamus Maguire are in a fight for the sixth seat.


Donegal LEA -  tenth count - distribution of the votes of Pauric Kennedy.


Quota - 2,043

John J Boyle (FG) 870 +31...1001


Tom Conaghan (Ind)  1058 +214...1272


Billy Grimes (Ind) 1050  +7...1057


Noel Jordan (SF) 1731  +142...1873


Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1938  +93...2031


Seamus Maguire (Ind)  961 +145...1106


Michael McMahon (SF)  1461 +8...1470


John McNulty (FG)  1153 1199 +15...1214


Micheál Naughton  (FF) 1536 +76...1612


Barry Sweeny (FG) 1360  +16...1376


Eliminated  - John Boyle (Ind) 1001 votes