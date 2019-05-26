DONEGAL LEA - Niamh Kennedy to cross the line in next count

Niamh Kennedy is just 12 short as the 11th count gets underway in Donegal town.

Fine Gael candidate John Boyle has been eliminated and the field of 19 candidates is now down to nine.

Noel Jordan (SF) is still in second place and is 170 votes short of the quota of 2,043.

The battle is now for third and fourth still between Micheál Naughton (FF) Barry Sweeny (FG).

Michael McMahon is well-placed for the fifth and Tom Conaghan, John McNulty (FG) and outgoing independent councillor Seamus Maguire are in a fight for the sixth seat.



Donegal LEA - tenth count - distribution of the votes of Pauric Kennedy.



Quota - 2,043

John J Boyle (FG) 870 +31...1001



Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1058 +214...1272



Billy Grimes (Ind) 1050 +7...1057



Noel Jordan (SF) 1731 +142...1873



Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1938 +93...2031



Seamus Maguire (Ind) 961 +145...1106



Michael McMahon (SF) 1461 +8...1470



John McNulty (FG) 1153 1199 +15...1214



Micheál Naughton (FF) 1536 +76...1612



Barry Sweeny (FG) 1360 +16...1376



Eliminated - John Boyle (Ind) 1001 votes