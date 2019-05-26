ELECTIONS 2019
DONEGAL LEA - Niamh Kennedy to cross the line in next count
John Boyle eliminated
Niamh Kennedy's long wait to meet the quota is nearly over. PICTURE: Thomas Gallagher
Niamh Kennedy is just 12 short as the 11th count gets underway in Donegal town.
Fine Gael candidate John Boyle has been eliminated and the field of 19 candidates is now down to nine.
Noel Jordan (SF) is still in second place and is 170 votes short of the quota of 2,043.
The battle is now for third and fourth still between Micheál Naughton (FF) Barry Sweeny (FG).
Michael McMahon is well-placed for the fifth and Tom Conaghan, John McNulty (FG) and outgoing independent councillor Seamus Maguire are in a fight for the sixth seat.
Donegal LEA - tenth count - distribution of the votes of Pauric Kennedy.
Quota - 2,043
John J Boyle (FG) 870 +31...1001
Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1058 +214...1272
Billy Grimes (Ind) 1050 +7...1057
Noel Jordan (SF) 1731 +142...1873
Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1938 +93...2031
Seamus Maguire (Ind) 961 +145...1106
Michael McMahon (SF) 1461 +8...1470
John McNulty (FG) 1153 1199 +15...1214
Micheál Naughton (FF) 1536 +76...1612
Barry Sweeny (FG) 1360 +16...1376
Eliminated - John Boyle (Ind) 1001 votes
