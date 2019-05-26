ELECTIONS 2019

The seventh and eighth counts from the Glenties LEA

All eyes are now on the final four seats as Cllr Ó Fearraigh retains his seat

The seventh count

Carr Brian (SF): 1,263+ 52

Gallagher Marie Therese (SF): 1,615 + 291

McClafferty Micheal (FG): 1,376 + 25

McGarvey Noreen (FF): 1,402 + 231

Molloy Anthony (FF): 1,573+ 174

Ó Domhnaill Séamus(FF): 1,222 + 31

Ó Fearraigh John Sheamuis (SF): 1,782 + 32

Ó Domhnaill eliminated 1,222 distributed


Eighth count

Carr Brian (SF): 1,282 + 19

Gallagher Marie Therese (SF): 1,658 + 43

McClafferty Micheal (FG): 1,721 + 345

McGarvey Noreen (FF): 1,499 + 97

Molloy Anthony (FF): 1,702+ 128

Ó Fearraigh John Sheamuis (SF): 2050 + 278

John Sheamuis elected and a surplus of 235 being distributed