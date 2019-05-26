ELECTIONS 2019
The seventh and eighth counts from the Glenties LEA
All eyes are now on the final four seats as Cllr Ó Fearraigh retains his seat
The seventh count
Carr Brian (SF): 1,263+ 52
Gallagher Marie Therese (SF): 1,615 + 291
McClafferty Micheal (FG): 1,376 + 25
McGarvey Noreen (FF): 1,402 + 231
Molloy Anthony (FF): 1,573+ 174
Ó Domhnaill Séamus(FF): 1,222 + 31
Ó Fearraigh John Sheamuis (SF): 1,782 + 32
Ó Domhnaill eliminated 1,222 distributed
Eighth count
Carr Brian (SF): 1,282 + 19
Gallagher Marie Therese (SF): 1,658 + 43
McClafferty Micheal (FG): 1,721 + 345
McGarvey Noreen (FF): 1,499 + 97
Molloy Anthony (FF): 1,702+ 128
Ó Fearraigh John Sheamuis (SF): 2050 + 278
John Sheamuis elected and a surplus of 235 being distributed
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on