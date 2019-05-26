ELECTIONS 2019
DONEGAL LEA - Niamh Kennedy closes in on quota on the ninth count
Donegal town independent candidate Pauric Kennedy eliminated
The tenth count is underway in Donegal town
Niamh Kennedy is closing in on the quota after Fianna Fáil Killybegs candidate Eimear McGuinness transferred 179 votes ninth count in the Donegal ELA.
The Killybegs independent is on 1,938 votes and needs 105 votes from the next count as she heads towards the quota of 2,042
Noel Jordan (SF) is in second place on 1,731 but the gap has widened.
Donegal town independent candidate Pauric Kennedy has been eliminated and the transfer of his votes will be of significance to outgoing councillors Tom Conaghan and Seamus Maguire.
Donegal LEA - ninth count - distribution of the votes of Eimear McGuinness.
Quota - 2,042
John J Boyle (FG) 888 +82...870
Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1028 +30...1058
Billy Grimes (Ind) 1043 +1050
Noel Jordan (SF) 1693 +38...1731
Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 759 +179...1938
Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 783 +19...802
Seamus Maguire (Ind) 939 +22...961
Michael McMahon (SF) 1446 +16...1461
John McNulty (FG) 1153 +46...1199
Michéal Naughton (FF) 1413 +123...1536
Barry Sweeny (FG) 1353 +7...1360
Eliminated - Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 802 votes
