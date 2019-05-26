ELECTIONS 2019

DONEGAL LEA - Niamh Kennedy closes in on quota on the ninth count

Donegal town independent candidate Pauric Kennedy eliminated

The tenth count is underway in Donegal town

Niamh Kennedy is closing in on the quota after Fianna Fáil Killybegs candidate Eimear McGuinness transferred 179 votes ninth count in the Donegal ELA.


The Killybegs independent is on 1,938 votes  and needs 105 votes from the next count as she heads towards the quota of 2,042


Noel Jordan (SF)  is in second place on 1,731 but the gap has widened.

Donegal town independent candidate Pauric Kennedy has been eliminated and the transfer of his votes will be of significance to outgoing councillors Tom Conaghan and Seamus Maguire.


Donegal LEA - ninth count - distribution of the votes of Eimear McGuinness.


Quota - 2,042

 John J Boyle (FG) 888 +82...870


Tom Conaghan (Ind)  1028 +30...1058


Billy Grimes (Ind) 1043  +1050


Noel Jordan (SF) 1693  +38...1731


Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 759  +179...1938


Pauric Kennedy (Ind)  783 +19...802


Seamus Maguire (Ind)  939 +22...961


Michael McMahon (SF)  1446 +16...1461


John McNulty (FG)  1153 +46...1199


Michéal Naughton  (FF) 1413 +123...1536


Barry Sweeny (FG) 1353  +7...1360


Eliminated  - Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 802 votes