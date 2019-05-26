DONEGAL LEA - Niamh Kennedy closes in on quota on the ninth count

Niamh Kennedy is closing in on the quota after Fianna Fáil Killybegs candidate Eimear McGuinness transferred 179 votes ninth count in the Donegal ELA.



The Killybegs independent is on 1,938 votes and needs 105 votes from the next count as she heads towards the quota of 2,042



Noel Jordan (SF) is in second place on 1,731 but the gap has widened.

Donegal town independent candidate Pauric Kennedy has been eliminated and the transfer of his votes will be of significance to outgoing councillors Tom Conaghan and Seamus Maguire.



Donegal LEA - ninth count - distribution of the votes of Eimear McGuinness.



Quota - 2,042

John J Boyle (FG) 888 +82...870



Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1028 +30...1058



Billy Grimes (Ind) 1043 +1050



Noel Jordan (SF) 1693 +38...1731



Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 759 +179...1938



Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 783 +19...802



Seamus Maguire (Ind) 939 +22...961



Michael McMahon (SF) 1446 +16...1461



John McNulty (FG) 1153 +46...1199



Michéal Naughton (FF) 1413 +123...1536



Barry Sweeny (FG) 1353 +7...1360



Eliminated - Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 802 votes