As of 9.35pm 19 out of 37 councillors have been elected so far in Donegal

As of 9.35pm 19 of Donegal's 37 council seats have been filled as follows:

Buncrana EA (5 seats to fill)

Paul Canning FF (1st count)



Rena Donaghy FF (1st count)

Jack Murray SF (1st count)

Carndonagh EA (4 seats to fill)

Martin McDermott FF (1st count)

Martin Farren Lab (3rd count)

Albert Doherty SF (3rd count)

Bernard McGuinnes FG (6th count)





Glenties EA (6 seats to fill)

Micheal Mac Giolla Easbuig Ind (1st count)

Lifford - Stranorlar EA (6 seats to fill)

Martin Harley FG (1st count)

Patrick McGowan FF (1st count)

Gary Doherty SF )1st count)Gerry Crawford FF (3rd count)

Gerry Crawford (3rd count)

Frank McBrearty FG (8th count)

Liam Doherty SF (8th count)

Milford Electoral Area (3 seats to fill)

John O'Donnell Ind (1st count)

Liam Blaney FF (3rd count)

Ian McGarvey Ind (5th count)

Letterkenny Electoral Area (7 seats to fill)

Ciaran Brogan FF (1st count)

Jimmy Kavanagh FG (1st count)





Donegal Electoral Area (6 seats to fill)

No one elected as of 9.35pm

In terms of surprises/shocks the failure of outgoing council cathaoirleach Seamus O Domhnaill to gain a seat is perhaps the biggest talking point while the success of Ian McGarvey at 89, make shim the oldest serving councillor in the country.





