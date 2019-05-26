ELECTIONS 2019

DONEGAL LEA - Eighth count sees boost for McMahon from McGlynn's Bundoran votes

Eimear McGuinness (FF) eliminated

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter

editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Fianna Fáil's Eimear McGuinness has been eliminated

Fianna Fáil Killybegs candidate Eimear McGuinness has been eliminated in the eighth count in the Donegal ELA  following the distribution of the votes of Philip McGlynn.

The redistribution of her votes will help fellow Killybegs candidate and poll-topper Niamh Kennedy as she heads towards the quota of  2,042.

The count is now on its ninth round with Niamh Kennedy (Ind) on 1,759, leading Noel Jordan (SF) who has 1,693.

Micheál Naughton (FF) and Barry Sweeny are headed for the third and fourth seats.

Michael McMahon (SF) took 256 votes from Philip McGlynn to keep him on course for a second Sinn Féin seat.

Donegal LEA -  eighth count - distribution of the votes of Philp McGlynn.


Quota - 2,042

John J Boyle (FG) 886 +2...888


Tom Conaghan (Ind)  1017 + 11...1028


Billy Grimes (Ind) 989 +54...1043


Noel Jordan (SF) 1690 + 3...1693


Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1749 +10...1759


Pauric Kennedy (Ind)  780 +3…783


Seamus Maguire (Ind)  939 +0...939


Eimear McGuinness (FF) 591 +40...631


Michael McMahon (SF)  1190 +256...1446


John McNulty (FG)  1148 +5...1153


Michéal Naughton  (FF) 1336 +77...1413


Barry Sweeny (FG) 1264 +89...1353


Eliminated  - Eimear McGuinness (FF) 631 votes