ELECTIONS 2019
DONEGAL LEA - Eighth count sees boost for McMahon from McGlynn's Bundoran votes
Eimear McGuinness (FF) eliminated
Fianna Fáil's Eimear McGuinness has been eliminated
Fianna Fáil Killybegs candidate Eimear McGuinness has been eliminated in the eighth count in the Donegal ELA following the distribution of the votes of Philip McGlynn.
The redistribution of her votes will help fellow Killybegs candidate and poll-topper Niamh Kennedy as she heads towards the quota of 2,042.
The count is now on its ninth round with Niamh Kennedy (Ind) on 1,759, leading Noel Jordan (SF) who has 1,693.
Micheál Naughton (FF) and Barry Sweeny are headed for the third and fourth seats.
Michael McMahon (SF) took 256 votes from Philip McGlynn to keep him on course for a second Sinn Féin seat.
Donegal LEA - eighth count - distribution of the votes of Philp McGlynn.
Quota - 2,042
John J Boyle (FG) 886 +2...888
Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1017 + 11...1028
Billy Grimes (Ind) 989 +54...1043
Noel Jordan (SF) 1690 + 3...1693
Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1749 +10...1759
Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 780 +3…783
Seamus Maguire (Ind) 939 +0...939
Eimear McGuinness (FF) 591 +40...631
Michael McMahon (SF) 1190 +256...1446
John McNulty (FG) 1148 +5...1153
Michéal Naughton (FF) 1336 +77...1413
Barry Sweeny (FG) 1264 +89...1353
Eliminated - Eimear McGuinness (FF) 631 votes
