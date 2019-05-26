DONEGAL LEA - Eighth count sees boost for McMahon from McGlynn's Bundoran votes

Fianna Fáil Killybegs candidate Eimear McGuinness has been eliminated in the eighth count in the Donegal ELA following the distribution of the votes of Philip McGlynn.

The redistribution of her votes will help fellow Killybegs candidate and poll-topper Niamh Kennedy as she heads towards the quota of 2,042.

The count is now on its ninth round with Niamh Kennedy (Ind) on 1,759, leading Noel Jordan (SF) who has 1,693.

Micheál Naughton (FF) and Barry Sweeny are headed for the third and fourth seats.

Michael McMahon (SF) took 256 votes from Philip McGlynn to keep him on course for a second Sinn Féin seat.

Donegal LEA - eighth count - distribution of the votes of Philp McGlynn.



Quota - 2,042

John J Boyle (FG) 886 +2...888



Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1017 + 11...1028



Billy Grimes (Ind) 989 +54...1043



Noel Jordan (SF) 1690 + 3...1693



Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1749 +10...1759



Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 780 +3…783



Seamus Maguire (Ind) 939 +0...939



Eimear McGuinness (FF) 591 +40...631



Michael McMahon (SF) 1190 +256...1446



John McNulty (FG) 1148 +5...1153



Michéal Naughton (FF) 1336 +77...1413



Barry Sweeny (FG) 1264 +89...1353



Eliminated - Eimear McGuinness (FF) 631 votes