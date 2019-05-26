Burtonoport woman Noreen McGarvey is on course to take a FF seat in the Glenties LEA

A Fianna Fáil candidate says that she is very excited to have polled so well on her first time running in the local elections. Glenties LEA candidate Noreen Mc Garvey is emerging from a strong pool of strong candidates and, at this point, is favoured to take a seat.

Earlier today Fianna Fáil's sitting councillor Enda Bonner was eliminated.

McGarvey has been involved in local politics for the last two decades, having worked for Leas-Cheann Comhairle Pat The Cope Gallagher and having joined Fianna Fáil’s David Alcorn’s team in 1999.

“David nominated me five years ago for his seat, and I contested that time but was not successful. This time, it was members of the party that nominated me and I was successful and delighted to go forward on the ticket," she said.

She said that she has enjoyed great support during her election campaign. She said that she knocked on every door from Gweebarra to Crolly.

"I’d like to thank all of the team for the seven hard weeks of work and my family especially for backing me. I’d like to wish all of the candidates well, and I’d like to thank the Council and the media too," she said.