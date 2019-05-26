ELECTIONS 2019
The Cathaoirleach of DCC eliminated on seventh count at Glenties LEA
Six candidates now stand for five seats
Few could predict this morning that the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Séamus Ó Domhnaill, would be eliminated from the Glenties LEA.
Cllr Séamus Ó Domhnaill was eliminated at the Glenties LEA on the seventh count.
There are currently five seats left to fill with six candidates still standing: the six candidates are John Sheamuis Ó Fearraigh (SF), Marie Therese Gallagher (SF), Anthony Molloy (FF), Noreeen McGarvey (FF), Michael McClafferty (FG) and Brian Carr (SF).
The quota stands at 1,815.
