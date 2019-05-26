ELECTIONS 2019

The Cathaoirleach of DCC eliminated on seventh count at Glenties LEA

Six candidates now stand for five seats

Michelle NicPhaidin

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.com

Few could predict this morning that the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Séamus Ó Domhnaill, would be eliminated from the Glenties LEA. 

Cllr Séamus Ó Domhnaill was eliminated at the Glenties LEA on the seventh count. 

There are currently five seats left to fill with six candidates still standing: the six candidates are John Sheamuis Ó Fearraigh (SF), Marie Therese Gallagher (SF), Anthony Molloy (FF), Noreeen McGarvey (FF), Michael McClafferty (FG) and Brian Carr (SF). 

The quota stands at 1,815.  