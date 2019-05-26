Elections 2019
DONEGAL LEA - Independent candidate Roger Meehan eliminated in the sixth count
Transfer of 212 votes goes to Michael McMahon (SF)
The seventh count is underway
Independent candidate Roger Meehan has been eliminated in the sixth count following the distribution of the votes of Diarmaid Doherty.
The count is now on its seventh round with Niamh Kennedy (Ind) on 1,682 and leading Noel Jordan (SF) who has 1,609.
The biggest transfer in the count yet saw 212 Doherty votes go to Michael McMahon (SF).
Donegal LEA - count six - distribution of the votes of Diarmaid Doherty.
Quota - 2,042
John J Boyle (FG) 810 +0...810
Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1000 + 4...1004
Billy Grimes (Ind) 952 +37...989
Noel Jordan (SF) 1598 +11..1609
Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1661 +21...1682
Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 760 +3...763
Seamus Maguire (Ind) 935 +4...927
Philip McGlynn (FF) 533 +43...576
Eimear McGuinness (FF) 527 +0...527
Michael McMahon (SF) 974 + 212...1186
John McNulty (FG) 1106 +0...1106
Roger Meehan (FF) 503 +1...504
Michéal Naughton (FF) 1227 + 8...1235
Barry Sweeny (FG) 1215 + 1217 + 46...1263
Eliminated - Roger Meehan with 504 votes
