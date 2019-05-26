Elections 2019

DONEGAL LEA - Independent candidate Roger Meehan eliminated in the sixth count

Transfer of 212 votes goes to Michael McMahon (SF)

The seventh count is underway

Independent candidate Roger Meehan has been eliminated in the sixth count following the distribution of the votes of Diarmaid Doherty.

The count is now on its seventh round with Niamh Kennedy (Ind) on 1,682 and leading Noel Jordan (SF) who has 1,609.

The biggest transfer in the count yet saw 212 Doherty votes go to Michael McMahon (SF).


Donegal LEA -  count six - distribution of the votes of Diarmaid Doherty.


Quota - 2,042

 

John J Boyle (FG) 810 +0...810


Tom Conaghan (Ind)  1000 + 4...1004


Billy Grimes (Ind) 952 +37...989


Noel Jordan (SF) 1598 +11..1609


Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1661 +21...1682


Pauric Kennedy (Ind)  760 +3...763


Seamus Maguire (Ind)  935 +4...927


Philip McGlynn (FF) 533 +43...576


Eimear McGuinness (FF) 527 +0...527


Michael McMahon (SF)  974 + 212...1186


John McNulty (FG)  1106 +0...1106


Roger Meehan (FF) 503 +1...504


Michéal Naughton  (FF) 1227 + 8...1235


Barry Sweeny (FG) 1215  + 1217 + 46...1263


Eliminated -  Roger Meehan with 504 votes