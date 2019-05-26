DONEGAL LEA - Independent candidate Roger Meehan eliminated in the sixth count

Independent candidate Roger Meehan has been eliminated in the sixth count following the distribution of the votes of Diarmaid Doherty.

The count is now on its seventh round with Niamh Kennedy (Ind) on 1,682 and leading Noel Jordan (SF) who has 1,609.

The biggest transfer in the count yet saw 212 Doherty votes go to Michael McMahon (SF).



Donegal LEA - count six - distribution of the votes of Diarmaid Doherty.



Quota - 2,042

John J Boyle (FG) 810 +0...810



Tom Conaghan (Ind) 1000 + 4...1004



Billy Grimes (Ind) 952 +37...989



Noel Jordan (SF) 1598 +11..1609



Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1661 +21...1682



Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 760 +3...763



Seamus Maguire (Ind) 935 +4...927



Philip McGlynn (FF) 533 +43...576



Eimear McGuinness (FF) 527 +0...527



Michael McMahon (SF) 974 + 212...1186



John McNulty (FG) 1106 +0...1106



Roger Meehan (FF) 503 +1...504



Michéal Naughton (FF) 1227 + 8...1235



Barry Sweeny (FG) 1215 + 1217 + 46...1263



Eliminated - Roger Meehan with 504 votes