Results from the sixth count at the Glenties LEA

The sixth count from the Glenties LEA



Carr Brian (SF): 1,211 + 223

Gallagher Marie Therese (SF): 1,324 + 38

McClafferty Micheal (FG): 1,341 + 27

McGarvey Noreen (FF): 1,171 + 16

Molloy Anthony (FF): 1,400+ 401

Ó Domhnaill Séamus(FF): 1,161 + 08

Ó Fearraigh John Sheamuis (SF): 1,750 + 10

Bonner Enda (FF) 1056 +33

Following the elimination of Enda Bonner 1056 votes are now being distributed.