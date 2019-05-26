ELECTIONS 2019
Results from the sixth count at the Glenties LEA
Mr Enda Bonner eliminated on sixth count
The sixth count from the Glenties LEA
Carr Brian (SF): 1,211 + 223
Gallagher Marie Therese (SF): 1,324 + 38
McClafferty Micheal (FG): 1,341 + 27
McGarvey Noreen (FF): 1,171 + 16
Molloy Anthony (FF): 1,400+ 401
Ó Domhnaill Séamus(FF): 1,161 + 08
Ó Fearraigh John Sheamuis (SF): 1,750 + 10
Bonner Enda (FF) 1056 +33
Following the elimination of Enda Bonner 1056 votes are now being distributed.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on