DONEGAL LEA - Independent candidate Diarmaid Doherty eliminated on the fifth count
Biggest vote transfer yet goes to John McNulty (FG)
The sixth count is underway in Donegal town
Independent candidate Diarmaid Doherty has been eliminated in the fifth count following the distribution of the votes of Seán O’Beirne. His 432 votes will now be redistributed.
No candidate has yet made the quota of 2,042.
The transfer of 126 votes to John McNulty is the biggest transfer in the count yet and leaves him on 1106.
Niamh Kennedy (1661) has increased her lead over Noel Jordan (1598).
Donegal LEA - Fifth count - distribution of the votes of Seán O’Beirne.
Quota - 2,042
John J Boyle (FG) 795 + 15...810
Tom Conaghan (Ind) 993 +7...1000
Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) 432 +0...432
Billy Grimes (Ind) 951 +1...952
Noel Jordan (SF) 1573 +25...1598
Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1585 +76...1661
Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 760 +0... 760
Seamus Maguire (Ind) 907+16...935
Philip McGlynn (FF) 533 +0...533
Eimear McGuinness (FF) 506 +21...527
Michael McMahon (SF) 973+1...974
John McNulty (FG) 980 +126...1106
Roger Meehan (FF) 487 +16...503
Michéal Naughton (FF) 1224 +3...1227
Barry Sweeny (FG) 1215 + 2...1217
Eliminated - Diarmaid Doherty with 432 votes
