DONEGAL LEA - Independent candidate Diarmaid Doherty eliminated on the fifth count

Independent candidate Diarmaid Doherty has been eliminated in the fifth count following the distribution of the votes of Seán O’Beirne. His 432 votes will now be redistributed.

No candidate has yet made the quota of 2,042.

The transfer of 126 votes to John McNulty is the biggest transfer in the count yet and leaves him on 1106.

Niamh Kennedy (1661) has increased her lead over Noel Jordan (1598).



Donegal LEA - Fifth count - distribution of the votes of Seán O’Beirne.



Quota - 2,042

John J Boyle (FG) 795 + 15...810



Tom Conaghan (Ind) 993 +7...1000



Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) 432 +0...432



Billy Grimes (Ind) 951 +1...952



Noel Jordan (SF) 1573 +25...1598



Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1585 +76...1661



Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 760 +0... 760



Seamus Maguire (Ind) 907+16...935



Philip McGlynn (FF) 533 +0...533



Eimear McGuinness (FF) 506 +21...527



Michael McMahon (SF) 973+1...974



John McNulty (FG) 980 +126...1106



Roger Meehan (FF) 487 +16...503



Michéal Naughton (FF) 1224 +3...1227



Barry Sweeny (FG) 1215 + 2...1217



Eliminated - Diarmaid Doherty with 432 votes