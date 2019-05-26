Elections 2019

DONEGAL LEA - Independent candidate Diarmaid Doherty eliminated on the fifth count

Biggest vote transfer yet goes to John McNulty (FG)

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

DONEGAL LEA - Independent candidate Diarmaid Doherty eliminated on the fifth count

The sixth count is underway in Donegal town

Independent candidate Diarmaid Doherty has been eliminated in the fifth count following the distribution of the votes of Seán O’Beirne. His 432 votes will now be redistributed.

No candidate has yet made the quota of 2,042.

The transfer of 126 votes to John McNulty is the biggest transfer in the count yet and leaves him on 1106.

Niamh Kennedy (1661) has increased her lead over Noel Jordan (1598).


Donegal LEA -  Fifth count - distribution of the votes of Seán O’Beirne.


Quota - 2,042

 

John J Boyle (FG) 795 + 15...810


Tom Conaghan (Ind)  993 +7...1000


Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) 432 +0...432


Billy Grimes (Ind) 951 +1...952


Noel Jordan (SF) 1573 +25...1598


Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1585  +76...1661


Pauric Kennedy (Ind)  760 +0... 760


Seamus Maguire (Ind)  907+16...935


Philip McGlynn (FF) 533  +0...533


Eimear McGuinness (FF) 506  +21...527


Michael McMahon (SF)  973+1...974


John McNulty (FG)  980 +126...1106


Roger Meehan (FF) 487  +16...503


Michéal Naughton  (FF) 1224 +3...1227


Barry Sweeny (FG) 1215  + 2...1217


Eliminated -  Diarmaid Doherty with 432 votes