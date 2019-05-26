ELECTIONS 2019
LIFFORD-STRANORLAR LEA: Sinn Fein's Liam Doherty takes sixth and final seat
Frank McBrearty also elected as Garvan Connolly just misses out
The final three - Liam Doherty, Garvan Connolly and Frank McBrearty
An intense battle for the final sixth seat in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA came to an end shortly after 7.30pm on Sunday evening when Sinn Féin's Liam Doherty took the seat ahead of Fine Gael's Garvan Connolly.
Fine Gael's Frank McBrearty has also been elected, taking the fifth seat without reaching the quota.
At one stage today Liam Doherty looked in real trouble and there were fears among party officials in the count centre in Stranorlar that he would lose out.
But once he got back in front after the fourth count, he managed to stay ahead right to the end.
It means all six outgoing councillors have been returned.
Results of eighth count - distribution of Alan McMenamin's 698 votes
Quota: 1,406
Connolly Garvan FG +91 . . . 1,041
Doherty Liam, SF +159 . . . 1,195
McBrearty Frank, FG +77 . . . 1,208
Non-effective votes in this count - 371
Elected after the first count
Doherty Gary, SF 1,571
Harley, Martin FG 1,688
McGowan, Patrick FF 1,606
Elected after the third count
Crawford Gerry FF 1,468
Eliminated after the 5th count
De Ward, Michael Ind 244
Eliminated after the 6th count
Hartnett John, Aontu 264
Monaghan Maghnus, Renua 317
Eliminated after the 7th count
McMenamin Alan, Ind 698
Elected after the 8th count
Doherty Liam SF 1,195
McBrearty Frank FG 1,208
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on