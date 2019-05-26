LIFFORD-STRANORLAR LEA: Sinn Fein's Liam Doherty takes sixth and final seat

An intense battle for the final sixth seat in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA came to an end shortly after 7.30pm on Sunday evening when Sinn Féin's Liam Doherty took the seat ahead of Fine Gael's Garvan Connolly.

Fine Gael's Frank McBrearty has also been elected, taking the fifth seat without reaching the quota.

At one stage today Liam Doherty looked in real trouble and there were fears among party officials in the count centre in Stranorlar that he would lose out.

But once he got back in front after the fourth count, he managed to stay ahead right to the end.

It means all six outgoing councillors have been returned.

Results of eighth count - distribution of Alan McMenamin's 698 votes



Quota: 1,406



Connolly Garvan FG +91 . . . 1,041

Doherty Liam, SF +159 . . . 1,195

McBrearty Frank, FG +77 . . . 1,208

Non-effective votes in this count - 371

Elected after the first count

Doherty Gary, SF 1,571

Harley, Martin FG 1,688

McGowan, Patrick FF 1,606

Elected after the third count

Crawford Gerry FF 1,468

Eliminated after the 5th count

De Ward, Michael Ind 244

Eliminated after the 6th count

Hartnett John, Aontu 264

Monaghan Maghnus, Renua 317

Eliminated after the 7th count

McMenamin Alan, Ind 698

Elected after the 8th count

Doherty Liam SF 1,195

McBrearty Frank FG 1,208