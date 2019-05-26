NEWS

'I gave Fianna Fáil my all' Cllr Enda Bonner

Fears for Cllrs Enda Bonner and Séamus Ó Domhnaill

Fears are mounting at the count centre at the Highlands Hotel that both Cllr Enda Bonner and Séamus Ó Domhnaill could lose their seat. 

At present Cllr Enda Bonner has 1,023 votes. 

The quota is 1,815. 

The Cathaoirleach of DCC, Cllr Séamus Ó Domhnaill is sitting on 1,153. 

Cllr Enda Bonner said: "I gave Fianna Fáil my all. I would like to thank all those who stood by me, supported me and voted for me."

Mr Bonner was elected to DCC initially in 1999. 

He was also a FF Senator from 1997. 

Cllr Séamus Ó'Domhnaill is not present at the count in the Highlands Hotel. 