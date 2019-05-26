NEWS
'I gave Fianna Fáil my all' Cllr Enda Bonner
Fears for Cllrs Enda Bonner and Séamus Ó Domhnaill
Fears are mounting at the count centre at the Highlands Hotel that both Cllr Enda Bonner and Séamus Ó Domhnaill could lose their seat.
At present Cllr Enda Bonner has 1,023 votes.
The quota is 1,815.
The Cathaoirleach of DCC, Cllr Séamus Ó Domhnaill is sitting on 1,153.
Cllr Enda Bonner said: "I gave Fianna Fáil my all. I would like to thank all those who stood by me, supported me and voted for me."
Mr Bonner was elected to DCC initially in 1999.
He was also a FF Senator from 1997.
Cllr Séamus Ó'Domhnaill is not present at the count in the Highlands Hotel.
