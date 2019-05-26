ELECTIONS 2019

DONEGAL LEA - Seán Ó Beirne eliminated on the fourth vote

Still no candidates elected at the St John Bosco Centre

Returning officer Pauric Sheerin

Independent candidate Seán Ó Beirne has been eliminated in the fourth count following the distribution of the 318 votes of Cyril Brennan. His 331 votes will now be redistributed.

No candidate has yet made the quota of 2,042


Donegal LEA - Fourth count - distribution of the 331 votes of  Cyril Brennan.


Quota - 2,042

 

John J Boyle (FG) 793 +2...795


Tom Conaghan (Ind)  981+12...993


Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) 399 +33...432


Billy Grimes (Ind) 895 +56…951


Noel Jordan (SF) 1557+16...1573


Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1568 +17...1585


Pauric Kennedy (Ind)  754 +6...760


Seamus Maguire (Ind)  896 +11...907


Philip McGlynn (FF) 528 +5...533


Eimear McGuinness (FF) 502 +4...506


Michael McMahon (SF)  924 +49...973


John McNulty (FG)  978 +2...980


Roger Meehan (FF) 485 +2...487


Michéal Naughton  (FF) 1213 +11...1224


Seán Ó Beirne  (Ind) 329 +2...331


Barry Sweeny (FG) 1151 +64...1215


Eliminated -  Seán Ó Beirne with 331 votes