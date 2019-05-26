ELECTIONS 2019
DONEGAL LEA - Seán Ó Beirne eliminated on the fourth vote
Still no candidates elected at the St John Bosco Centre
Returning officer Pauric Sheerin
Independent candidate Seán Ó Beirne has been eliminated in the fourth count following the distribution of the 318 votes of Cyril Brennan. His 331 votes will now be redistributed.
No candidate has yet made the quota of 2,042
Donegal LEA - Fourth count - distribution of the 331 votes of Cyril Brennan.
Quota - 2,042
John J Boyle (FG) 793 +2...795
Tom Conaghan (Ind) 981+12...993
Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) 399 +33...432
Billy Grimes (Ind) 895 +56…951
Noel Jordan (SF) 1557+16...1573
Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1568 +17...1585
Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 754 +6...760
Seamus Maguire (Ind) 896 +11...907
Philip McGlynn (FF) 528 +5...533
Eimear McGuinness (FF) 502 +4...506
Michael McMahon (SF) 924 +49...973
John McNulty (FG) 978 +2...980
Roger Meehan (FF) 485 +2...487
Michéal Naughton (FF) 1213 +11...1224
Seán Ó Beirne (Ind) 329 +2...331
Barry Sweeny (FG) 1151 +64...1215
Eliminated - Seán Ó Beirne with 331 votes
