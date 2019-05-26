DONEGAL LEA - Seán Ó Beirne eliminated on the fourth vote

Independent candidate Seán Ó Beirne has been eliminated in the fourth count following the distribution of the 318 votes of Cyril Brennan. His 331 votes will now be redistributed.

No candidate has yet made the quota of 2,042



Donegal LEA - Fourth count - distribution of the 331 votes of Cyril Brennan.



John J Boyle (FG) 793 +2...795



Tom Conaghan (Ind) 981+12...993



Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) 399 +33...432



Billy Grimes (Ind) 895 +56…951



Noel Jordan (SF) 1557+16...1573



Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1568 +17...1585



Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 754 +6...760



Seamus Maguire (Ind) 896 +11...907



Philip McGlynn (FF) 528 +5...533



Eimear McGuinness (FF) 502 +4...506



Michael McMahon (SF) 924 +49...973



John McNulty (FG) 978 +2...980



Roger Meehan (FF) 485 +2...487



Michéal Naughton (FF) 1213 +11...1224



Seán Ó Beirne (Ind) 329 +2...331



Barry Sweeny (FG) 1151 +64...1215



Eliminated - Seán Ó Beirne with 331 votes