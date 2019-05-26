LIFFORD-STRANORLAR LEA: It's down to the wire ahead of the final count

The 8th and final count is underway in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA with the final seat still up for grabs.

Following the 7th count, Sinn Fein's Liam Doherty has stretched his lead over Fine Gael's Garvan Connolly to 86 votes.

But who will win the seat will all depend on the distribution of Independent candidate, Alan McMenamin's 698 votes.

McMenamin was eliminated following the 7th count.

Results of seventh count - distribution of John Hartnett and Maghnus Monaghan's 581 votes



Quota: 1,406



Connolly Garvan FG +57 . . . 950

Doherty Liam, SF +62 . . . 1,036

McBrearty Frank, FG +52 . . . 1,131

McMenamin Alan, Non party +93 . . .698

Non-effective votes in this count - 317

Elected after the first count

Doherty Gary, SF 1,571

Harley, Martin FG 1,688

McGowan, Patrick FF 1,606

Elected after the third count

Crawford Gerry FF 1,468

Eliminated after the 5th count

De Ward, Michael Ind 244

Eliminated after the 6th count

Hartnett John, Aontu 264

Monaghan Maghnus, Renua 317

Eliminated after the 7th count

McMenamin Alan, Ind 698