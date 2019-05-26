ELECTIONS 2019
LIFFORD-STRANORLAR LEA: It's down to the wire ahead of the final count
Only 86 votes separating final two candidates in battle for final seat
The 8th and final count is underway in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA with the final seat still up for grabs.
Following the 7th count, Sinn Fein's Liam Doherty has stretched his lead over Fine Gael's Garvan Connolly to 86 votes.
But who will win the seat will all depend on the distribution of Independent candidate, Alan McMenamin's 698 votes.
McMenamin was eliminated following the 7th count.
Results of seventh count - distribution of John Hartnett and Maghnus Monaghan's 581 votes
Quota: 1,406
Connolly Garvan FG +57 . . . 950
Doherty Liam, SF +62 . . . 1,036
McBrearty Frank, FG +52 . . . 1,131
McMenamin Alan, Non party +93 . . .698
Non-effective votes in this count - 317
Elected after the first count
Doherty Gary, SF 1,571
Harley, Martin FG 1,688
McGowan, Patrick FF 1,606
Elected after the third count
Crawford Gerry FF 1,468
Eliminated after the 5th count
De Ward, Michael Ind 244
Eliminated after the 6th count
Hartnett John, Aontu 264
Monaghan Maghnus, Renua 317
Eliminated after the 7th count
McMenamin Alan, Ind 698
