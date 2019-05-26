DONEGAL LEA - Cyril Brennan eliminated on the third count

Ballyshannon People Before Profit candidate Cyril Brennan has been eliminated on the third count following distribution of the 196 votes of Valerie McNulty.



Donegal LEA - Third count - distribution of the 196 votes of Valerie McNulty



Quota - 2,042

John J Boyle (FG) 793 +0...793



Cyril Brennan (People Before Profit) 288 + 31...319



Tom Conaghan (Ind) 979 +2...981



Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) 394 +5...399



Billy Grimes (Ind) 873 + 22... 895



Noel Jordan (SF) 1550 +7...1557



Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1544 +24... 1568



Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 751 +3... 754



Seamus Maguire (Ind) 880 +16...896



Philip McGlynn (FF) 522 +6...528



Eimear McGuinness (FF) 498 +4...502



Michael McMahon (SF) 902 +22...924



John McNulty (FG) 978 +0...978



Roger Meehan (FF) 484 +1...485



Michéal Naughton (FF) 1205 +8... 1213



Seán Ó Beirne (Ind) 325 +4...329



Barry Sweeny (FG) 1126 +25...1151

Eliminated - Cyril Brennan with 318 votes