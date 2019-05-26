Elections 2019

DONEGAL LEA - Cyril Brennan eliminated on the third count

Ballyshannon People Before Profit candidate Cyril Brennan has been eliminated on the third count following distribution of the 196 votes of Valerie McNulty.


Donegal LEA - Third count - distribution of the 196 votes of Valerie McNulty


Quota - 2,042

 

John J Boyle (FG) 793 +0...793


Cyril Brennan (People Before Profit) 288 + 31...319


Tom Conaghan (Ind)  979 +2...981


Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) 394 +5...399


Billy Grimes (Ind) 873 + 22... 895


Noel Jordan (SF) 1550 +7...1557


Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1544 +24... 1568


Pauric Kennedy (Ind)  751 +3... 754


Seamus Maguire (Ind)  880 +16...896


Philip McGlynn (FF) 522 +6...528


Eimear McGuinness (FF) 498 +4...502


Michael McMahon (SF)  902 +22...924


John McNulty (FG)  978 +0...978


Roger Meehan (FF) 484  +1...485


Michéal Naughton  (FF) 1205 +8... 1213


Seán Ó Beirne  (Ind) 325 +4...329


Barry Sweeny (FG) 1126 +25...1151

Eliminated - Cyril Brennan with 318 votes