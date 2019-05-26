Elections 2019
DONEGAL LEA - Cyril Brennan eliminated on the third count
Ballyshannon People Before Profit candidate Cyril Brennan has been eliminated on the third count following distribution of the 196 votes of Valerie McNulty.
Donegal LEA - Third count - distribution of the 196 votes of Valerie McNulty
Quota - 2,042
John J Boyle (FG) 793 +0...793
Cyril Brennan (People Before Profit) 288 + 31...319
Tom Conaghan (Ind) 979 +2...981
Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) 394 +5...399
Billy Grimes (Ind) 873 + 22... 895
Noel Jordan (SF) 1550 +7...1557
Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1544 +24... 1568
Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 751 +3... 754
Seamus Maguire (Ind) 880 +16...896
Philip McGlynn (FF) 522 +6...528
Eimear McGuinness (FF) 498 +4...502
Michael McMahon (SF) 902 +22...924
John McNulty (FG) 978 +0...978
Roger Meehan (FF) 484 +1...485
Michéal Naughton (FF) 1205 +8... 1213
Seán Ó Beirne (Ind) 325 +4...329
Barry Sweeny (FG) 1126 +25...1151
Eliminated - Cyril Brennan with 318 votes
