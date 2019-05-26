ELECTIONS 2019
LIFFORD-STRANORLAR LEA: Two more candidates eliminated after the sixth count
Liam Doherty stretches lead over Garvan Connolly in race for sixth seat
Staff at the count centre in Stranorlar
Things are moving swiftly along at the Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar where the sixth count has taken place in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA.
This count saw the distribution of Independent candidate Michael De Ward's 244 votes. He was eliminated after the fifth count.
Liam Doherty's lead over Garvan Connolly in the race for the sixth seat has stretched out to 81 votes.
Two more candidates - John Hartnett (Aontu) and Maghnus Monaghan (Renua) have been eliminated and their 581 votes will be distributed in the 7th count.
Results of sixth count - distribution of Michael De Ward's 244 votes
Quota: 1,406
Connolly Garvan FG +24 . . . 893
Doherty Liam, SF +45 . . . 974
Hartnett John, Aontu +19 . . . 264
McBrearty Frank, FG +21 . . . 1,079
McMenamin Alan, Non party +68 . . .605
Monaghan Maghnus, Renua +7 . . . 317
Non-effective votes in this count - 60
Elected after the first count
Doherty Gary, SF 1,571
Harley, Martin FG 1,688
McGowan, Patrick FF 1,606
Elected after the third count
Crawford Gerry FF 1,468
Eliminated after the 5th count
De Ward, Michael Ind 244
Eliminated after the 6th count
Hartnett John, Aontu 264
Monaghan Maghnus, Renua 317
