DONEGAL LEA - Valerie McNulty eliminated on second count
Valerie McNulty
Independent Valerie McNulty has been eliminated after the second count in the Donegal LEA.
The 196 votes of the Ballyshannon candidate are now being distributed.
Donegal LEA - distribution of the 138 votes of Justin Coughlin
Quota - 2,042
John J Boyle (FG) 791 +2...793
Cyril Brennan (People Before Profit) 284 +4…288
Tom Conaghan (Ind) 944 +35...979
Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) 389 +5...394
Billy Grimes (Ind) 868 +5… 873
Noel Jordan (SF) 1535+15...1550
Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1540+4...1544
Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 735 +16...751
Seamus Maguire (Ind) 868+12...880
Philip McGlynn (FF) 521 +1...522
Eimear McGuinness (FF) 497 +1...498
Michael McMahon (SF) 900 +2 ...902
John McNulty (FG) 978 +0...978
Valerie McNulty (Ind) 194 +2...196
Roger Meehan (FF) 483 +1...484
Michéal Naughton (FF) 1192 +13...1205
Seán Ó Beirne (Ind) 325 +0...325
Barry Sweeny (FG) 1116 +10...1126
Eliminated - Valerie McNulty
