Elections 2019

DONEGAL LEA - Valerie McNulty eliminated on second count

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Community activist to run in local elections

Valerie McNulty

Independent Valerie McNulty has been eliminated after the second count in the Donegal LEA.

The 196 votes of the Ballyshannon candidate are now being distributed.

Donegal LEA - distribution of the 138 votes of Justin Coughlin


Quota - 2,042

 

John J Boyle (FG) 791 +2...793


Cyril Brennan (People Before Profit) 284 +4…288


Tom Conaghan (Ind)  944 +35...979


Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) 389 +5...394


Billy Grimes (Ind) 868 +5… 873


Noel Jordan (SF) 1535+15...1550


Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1540+4...1544


Pauric Kennedy (Ind)  735 +16...751


Seamus Maguire (Ind)  868+12...880


Philip McGlynn (FF) 521 +1...522


Eimear McGuinness (FF) 497 +1...498


Michael McMahon (SF)  900 +2 ...902


John McNulty (FG)  978 +0...978


Valerie McNulty (Ind) 194 +2...196


Roger Meehan (FF) 483 +1...484


Michéal Naughton  (FF) 1192 +13...1205


Seán Ó Beirne  (Ind) 325 +0...325


Barry Sweeny (FG) 1116 +10...1126


Eliminated - Valerie McNulty