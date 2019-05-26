DONEGAL LEA - Valerie McNulty eliminated on second count

Independent Valerie McNulty has been eliminated after the second count in the Donegal LEA.

The 196 votes of the Ballyshannon candidate are now being distributed.

Donegal LEA - distribution of the 138 votes of Justin Coughlin



Quota - 2,042

John J Boyle (FG) 791 +2...793



Cyril Brennan (People Before Profit) 284 +4…288



Tom Conaghan (Ind) 944 +35...979



Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) 389 +5...394



Billy Grimes (Ind) 868 +5… 873



Noel Jordan (SF) 1535+15...1550



Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1540+4...1544



Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 735 +16...751



Seamus Maguire (Ind) 868+12...880



Philip McGlynn (FF) 521 +1...522



Eimear McGuinness (FF) 497 +1...498



Michael McMahon (SF) 900 +2 ...902



John McNulty (FG) 978 +0...978



Valerie McNulty (Ind) 194 +2...196



Roger Meehan (FF) 483 +1...484



Michéal Naughton (FF) 1192 +13...1205



Seán Ó Beirne (Ind) 325 +0...325



Barry Sweeny (FG) 1116 +10...1126



Eliminated - Valerie McNulty