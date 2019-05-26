LIFFORD-STRANORLAR LEA: De Ward is eliminated after the fifth count

The results of the fifth count in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA have been announced by returning officer Anne Marie Conlon.

This involved the distribution of Gerry Crawford's surplus of 62 votes.

The only significant news from this count is that Fine Gael's Garvan Connolly has closed the gap ever so slightly on Liam Doherty (SF) in the race for the sixth seat.

Liam Doherty holds a lead of just 60 votes after the fourth count.

The first candidate has also been eliminated - Independent candidate, Michael De Ward. The sixth count will see the distribution of Michael De Ward's 244 votes.

Results of fifth count - distribution of Gerry Crawford's surplus vote of 62 votes

Quota: 1,406

Connolly Garvan FG +12 . . . 869

De Ward Michael, Non party +3 . . . 244

Doherty Liam, SF +5 . . . 929

Hartnett John, Aontu +5 . . . 245

McBrearty Frank, FG +6 . . . 1,058

McMenamin Alan, Non party +0 . . . 537

Monaghan Maghnus, Renua +9 . . . 310

Non-effective votes in this count - 22

Elected after the first count

Doherty Gary, SF 1,571

Harley, Martin FG 1,688

McGowan, Patrick FF 1,606

Elected after the third count

Crawford Gerry FF 1,468