LIFFORD-STRANORLAR LEA: De Ward is eliminated after the fifth count
Little or no change in the standings after fifth count
Martin Harley, who topped the poll in Lifford-Stranorlar
The results of the fifth count in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA have been announced by returning officer Anne Marie Conlon.
This involved the distribution of Gerry Crawford's surplus of 62 votes.
The only significant news from this count is that Fine Gael's Garvan Connolly has closed the gap ever so slightly on Liam Doherty (SF) in the race for the sixth seat.
Liam Doherty holds a lead of just 60 votes after the fourth count.
The first candidate has also been eliminated - Independent candidate, Michael De Ward. The sixth count will see the distribution of Michael De Ward's 244 votes.
Results of fifth count - distribution of Gerry Crawford's surplus vote of 62 votes
Quota: 1,406
Connolly Garvan FG +12 . . . 869
De Ward Michael, Non party +3 . . . 244
Doherty Liam, SF +5 . . . 929
Hartnett John, Aontu +5 . . . 245
McBrearty Frank, FG +6 . . . 1,058
McMenamin Alan, Non party +0 . . . 537
Monaghan Maghnus, Renua +9 . . . 310
Non-effective votes in this count - 22
Elected after the first count
Doherty Gary, SF 1,571
Harley, Martin FG 1,688
McGowan, Patrick FF 1,606
Elected after the third count
Crawford Gerry FF 1,468
