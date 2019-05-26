ELECTIONS 2019

Niamh Kennedy tops poll in Donegal LEA by five votes

Declan Magee

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Independent Niamh Kennedy has topped the poll in the Donegal LEA with 1,540 first preferences.

The Killybegs outgoing councillor topped the poll for the second time, just five votes ahead of Sinn Féin councillor Noel Jordan who polled 1,535.

Fianna Fáil councillor Micheál Naughton came in third on 1,192 ahead of first-time candidate Barry Sweeny of Fine Gael on 1,116.

John McNulty of Fine Gael was next on 978 followed by Donegal town independent Tom Conaghan on 944.

Sinn Féin candidate Michael McMahon from Bundoran polled 900 while outgoing independent councillor Seamus Maguire and Billy Grimes (Ind) are tied on 868.

Returning officer Pauric Sheerin made the first declaration at 5.22 pm.

The electorate was 23,075 with a total valid poll of 14,298. The quota is 2,043.

Justin Coughlin (Ind) was eliminated on the first count and his 138 votes are being redistributed.

Donegal LEA - Declaration of the first count

John J Boyle (FG) 791


Cyril Brennan (People Before Profit) 284


Tom Conaghan (Ind)  944


Justin Coughlin (Ind) 138


Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) 389


Billy Grimes (Ind) 868


Noel Jordan (SF) 1535


Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1540


Pauric Kennedy (Ind)  735


Seamus Maguire (Ind)  868


Philip McGlynn (FF) 521


Eimear McGuinness (FF) 497


Michael McMahon (SF)  900


John McNulty (FG)  978


Valerie McNulty (Ind) 194


Roger Meehan (FF) 483


Michéal Naughton  (FF) 1192


Seán Ó Beirne  (Ind) 325


Barry Sweeny (FG) 1116


Justin Coughlin on 138 eliminated

 