Niamh Kennedy tops poll in Donegal LEA by five votes

Independent Niamh Kennedy has topped the poll in the Donegal LEA with 1,540 first preferences.

The Killybegs outgoing councillor topped the poll for the second time, just five votes ahead of Sinn Féin councillor Noel Jordan who polled 1,535.

Fianna Fáil councillor Micheál Naughton came in third on 1,192 ahead of first-time candidate Barry Sweeny of Fine Gael on 1,116.

John McNulty of Fine Gael was next on 978 followed by Donegal town independent Tom Conaghan on 944.

Sinn Féin candidate Michael McMahon from Bundoran polled 900 while outgoing independent councillor Seamus Maguire and Billy Grimes (Ind) are tied on 868.

Returning officer Pauric Sheerin made the first declaration at 5.22 pm.

The electorate was 23,075 with a total valid poll of 14,298. The quota is 2,043.

Justin Coughlin (Ind) was eliminated on the first count and his 138 votes are being redistributed.

Donegal LEA - Declaration of the first count

John J Boyle (FG) 791



Cyril Brennan (People Before Profit) 284



Tom Conaghan (Ind) 944



Justin Coughlin (Ind) 138



Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) 389



Billy Grimes (Ind) 868



Noel Jordan (SF) 1535



Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1540



Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 735



Seamus Maguire (Ind) 868



Philip McGlynn (FF) 521



Eimear McGuinness (FF) 497



Michael McMahon (SF) 900



John McNulty (FG) 978



Valerie McNulty (Ind) 194



Roger Meehan (FF) 483



Michéal Naughton (FF) 1192



Seán Ó Beirne (Ind) 325



Barry Sweeny (FG) 1116



Justin Coughlin on 138 eliminated