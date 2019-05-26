ELECTIONS 2019
Niamh Kennedy tops poll in Donegal LEA by five votes
Independent Niamh Kennedy has topped the poll in the Donegal LEA with 1,540 first preferences.
The Killybegs outgoing councillor topped the poll for the second time, just five votes ahead of Sinn Féin councillor Noel Jordan who polled 1,535.
Fianna Fáil councillor Micheál Naughton came in third on 1,192 ahead of first-time candidate Barry Sweeny of Fine Gael on 1,116.
John McNulty of Fine Gael was next on 978 followed by Donegal town independent Tom Conaghan on 944.
Sinn Féin candidate Michael McMahon from Bundoran polled 900 while outgoing independent councillor Seamus Maguire and Billy Grimes (Ind) are tied on 868.
Returning officer Pauric Sheerin made the first declaration at 5.22 pm.
The electorate was 23,075 with a total valid poll of 14,298. The quota is 2,043.
Justin Coughlin (Ind) was eliminated on the first count and his 138 votes are being redistributed.
Donegal LEA - Declaration of the first count
John J Boyle (FG) 791
Cyril Brennan (People Before Profit) 284
Tom Conaghan (Ind) 944
Justin Coughlin (Ind) 138
Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) 389
Billy Grimes (Ind) 868
Noel Jordan (SF) 1535
Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1540
Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 735
Seamus Maguire (Ind) 868
Philip McGlynn (FF) 521
Eimear McGuinness (FF) 497
Michael McMahon (SF) 900
John McNulty (FG) 978
Valerie McNulty (Ind) 194
Roger Meehan (FF) 483
Michéal Naughton (FF) 1192
Seán Ó Beirne (Ind) 325
Barry Sweeny (FG) 1116
Justin Coughlin on 138 eliminated
