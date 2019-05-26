Aontú candidate who was eliminated at Glenties LEA praises party

The candidate for Aontú in the Glenties LEA said the party is young but is happy with the progress that it has made, to date.

Speaking before elimination, Liam Mulligan said: "Two months ago I wasn't in a political party. One month ago I wasn't thinking of standing for a political party. We managed a reasonable vote considering that. We are a young organisation. It's a learning process."

He said that give more time - the party could have doubled their vote.