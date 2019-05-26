NEWS

Donegal LEA - Declaration of the first count

No candidate has reached quota of 2,043

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Declaration of the first count in the Donegal LEA:

John J Boyle (FG) 791


Cyril Brennan (People Before Profit) 284


Tom Conaghan (Ind)  944


Justin Coughlin (Ind) 138


Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) 389


Billy Grimes (Ind) 868


Noel Jordan (SF) 1535


Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1540


Pauric Kennedy (Ind)  735


Seamus Maguire (Ind)  868


Philip McGlynn (FF) 521


Eimear McGuinness (FF) 497


Michael McMahon (SF)  900


John McNulty (FG)  978


Valerie McNulty (Ind) 194


Roger Meehan (FF) 483


Michéal Naughton  (FF) 1192


Seán Ó Beirne  (Ind) 325


Barry Sweeny (FG) 1116


Justin Coughlin on 138 eliminated