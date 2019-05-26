NEWS
Donegal LEA - Declaration of the first count
No candidate has reached quota of 2,043
Declaration of the first count in the Donegal LEA:
John J Boyle (FG) 791
Cyril Brennan (People Before Profit) 284
Tom Conaghan (Ind) 944
Justin Coughlin (Ind) 138
Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) 389
Billy Grimes (Ind) 868
Noel Jordan (SF) 1535
Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1540
Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 735
Seamus Maguire (Ind) 868
Philip McGlynn (FF) 521
Eimear McGuinness (FF) 497
Michael McMahon (SF) 900
John McNulty (FG) 978
Valerie McNulty (Ind) 194
Roger Meehan (FF) 483
Michéal Naughton (FF) 1192
Seán Ó Beirne (Ind) 325
Barry Sweeny (FG) 1116
Justin Coughlin on 138 eliminated
