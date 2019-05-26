ELECTIONS 2019

The results from the third count at the Glenties LEA

Labour's Seamus Rodgers eliminated

Third Count at the Glenties LEA


Bonner Enda (FF): 926 + 12

Carr Brian (SF): 934 + 02

Gallagher Marie Therese (SF): 1,152 + 49

McClafferty Micheal (FG): 1,038 + 05

McGarvey Noreen (FF): 1,043 + 20

Molloy Anthony (FF): 932 + 04

Ó Domhnaill Séamus(FF): 1,079 + 08

Ó Fearraigh John Sheamuis (SF): 1,501 + 37

Sweeney Evelyn (FG): 758 + 21

Whyte Liam (Ind): 856 + 12


Rodgers Seamus (Lab): Eliminated with 584 votes being dispersed