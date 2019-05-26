ELECTIONS 2019
The results from the third count at the Glenties LEA
Labour's Seamus Rodgers eliminated
Third Count at the Glenties LEA
Bonner Enda (FF): 926 + 12
Carr Brian (SF): 934 + 02
Gallagher Marie Therese (SF): 1,152 + 49
McClafferty Micheal (FG): 1,038 + 05
McGarvey Noreen (FF): 1,043 + 20
Molloy Anthony (FF): 932 + 04
Ó Domhnaill Séamus(FF): 1,079 + 08
Ó Fearraigh John Sheamuis (SF): 1,501 + 37
Sweeney Evelyn (FG): 758 + 21
Whyte Liam (Ind): 856 + 12
Rodgers Seamus (Lab): Eliminated with 584 votes being dispersed
