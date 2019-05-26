4th COUNT - LIFFORD-STRANORLAR LEA: Another twist in the race for the sixth and final seat

There's been another twist in the race for the sixth and final seat in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA.

The fourth count saw the distribution of Sinn Fein candidate Gary Doherty's surplus of 165 votes.

It was anticipated that much of his vote would benefit his party colleague Liam Doherty who after the third count, was overtaken by Fine Gael's Garvan Connolly in the battle for the final seat.

However, Liam Doherty is back in front again having picked up 125 votes in this count compared to Garvan Connolly's 11.

It means Liam Doherty sits 6th overall with 924 votes, 67 votes ahead of Connolly.

No candidate reached the quota on this occasion and it's not expected anymore will.

Four candidates have already been elected here at the Finn Valley Centre - Martin Harley (FG), Patrick McGowan (FF), Gary Doherty (SF) and Gerry Crawford (FF).

The fifth count will see the distribution of Gerry Crawford's surplus vote of 62.

Results of fourth count - distribution of Gary Doherty's surplus vote of 165 votes

Quota: 1,406

Connolly Garvan FG +11 . . . 857

De Ward Michael, Non party +5 . . . 241

Doherty Liam, SF +125 . . . 924

Hartnett John, Aontu +2 . . . 240

McBrearty Frank, FG +11 . . . 1,052

McMenamin Alan, Non party +6 . . . 537

Monaghan Maghnus, Renua +5 . . . 301

Elected after the first count

Doherty Gary, SF 1,571

Harley, Martin FG 1,688

McGowan, Patrick FF 1,606

Elected after the third count

Crawford Gerry FF 1,468