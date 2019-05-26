ELECTIONS 2019
4th COUNT - LIFFORD-STRANORLAR LEA: Another twist in the race for the sixth and final seat
Liam Doherty (SF) moves back in front ahead of Garvan Connolly (FG)
Sinn Fein's Gary Doherty - elected after the first count - pictured at the Finn Valley Centre on Sunday PICTURE: BRIAN MC DAID
There's been another twist in the race for the sixth and final seat in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA.
The fourth count saw the distribution of Sinn Fein candidate Gary Doherty's surplus of 165 votes.
It was anticipated that much of his vote would benefit his party colleague Liam Doherty who after the third count, was overtaken by Fine Gael's Garvan Connolly in the battle for the final seat.
However, Liam Doherty is back in front again having picked up 125 votes in this count compared to Garvan Connolly's 11.
It means Liam Doherty sits 6th overall with 924 votes, 67 votes ahead of Connolly.
No candidate reached the quota on this occasion and it's not expected anymore will.
Four candidates have already been elected here at the Finn Valley Centre - Martin Harley (FG), Patrick McGowan (FF), Gary Doherty (SF) and Gerry Crawford (FF).
The fifth count will see the distribution of Gerry Crawford's surplus vote of 62.
Results of fourth count - distribution of Gary Doherty's surplus vote of 165 votes
Quota: 1,406
Connolly Garvan FG +11 . . . 857
De Ward Michael, Non party +5 . . . 241
Doherty Liam, SF +125 . . . 924
Hartnett John, Aontu +2 . . . 240
McBrearty Frank, FG +11 . . . 1,052
McMenamin Alan, Non party +6 . . . 537
Monaghan Maghnus, Renua +5 . . . 301
Elected after the first count
Doherty Gary, SF 1,571
Harley, Martin FG 1,688
McGowan, Patrick FF 1,606
Elected after the third count
Crawford Gerry FF 1,468
