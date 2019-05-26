ELECTIONS 2019
LIFFORD-STRANORLAR LEA: Gerry Crawford is elected after the third count
Second Fianna Fáil councillor returned in Finn Valley
Gerry Crawford (second from left) with supporters at the Finn Valley Centre
Gerry Crawford has become the fourth candidate in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA to be elected.
The Fianna Fail politician passed the quota on the third count which saw the distribution of his party colleague Patrick McGowan's surplus vote.
McGowan was elected on the first count along with poll-topper Martin Harley (FG) and Sinn Fein's Gary Doherty.
Further down the leaderboard, Garvan Connolly has stretched slightly further ahead of Liam Doherty of Sinn Fein in the race for the sixth seat.
However, Doherty will be expected to benefit considerably from the distribution of his party colleague Gary Doherty's 165 surplus votes in the 4th count.
Results of third count - distribution of Patrick McGowan's surplus vote of 200
Quota: 1,406
Connolly Garvan FG +35 . . . 846
Crawford Gerry FF +75 . . . . 1,468
De Ward Michael, Non party +11 . . . 236
Doherty Liam, SF +23 . . . 799
Hartnett John, Aontu +7 . . . 238
McBrearty Frank, FG +25 . . . 1,041
McMenamin Alan, Non party +17 . . . 531
Monaghan Maghnus, Renua +7 . . . 296
Elected after the first count
Doherty Gary, SF 1,571
Harley, Martin FG 1,688
McGowan, Patrick FF 1,606
