Local Elections 2019
Veteran Liam Blaney has been elected in the Milford Electoral Area
Joy for Liam Blaney Picture: Brian McDaid
Long-serving Cllr. Liam Blaney has been elected to the Milford Electoral Area.
But Noel McBride, a former councillor and Mayor of Donegal Co. Council has been eliminated.
Cllr. John O'Donnell topped the poll.
The battle is now for the third and final seat.
Third Count
Liam Blaney (FF) + 156, 1,968
Maria Doherty (SF) , +105, 885
Eimer Friel (FG), + 139, 886
Noel McBride (FG) , +52, 845
Ian McGarvey (Ind), + 169, 1,062
NT: 101
Cllr. Liam Blaney elected. Eliminated: Noel McBride.
