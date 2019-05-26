Veteran Liam Blaney has been elected in the Milford Electoral Area

Long-serving Cllr. Liam Blaney has been elected to the Milford Electoral Area.

But Noel McBride, a former councillor and Mayor of Donegal Co. Council has been eliminated.

Cllr. John O'Donnell topped the poll.

The battle is now for the third and final seat.

Third Count

Liam Blaney (FF) + 156, 1,968

Maria Doherty (SF) , +105, 885

Eimer Friel (FG), + 139, 886

Noel McBride (FG) , +52, 845

Ian McGarvey (Ind), + 169, 1,062

NT: 101

Cllr. Liam Blaney elected. Eliminated: Noel McBride.