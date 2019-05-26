MANORHAMILTON LEA
Bohan, Fallon and Warnock all elected on the first count in Manorhamilton EA
The first count results for Manorhamilton LEA
Mary Bohan (FF) has, as expected, topped the poll in the Manorhamilton LEA and has been elected on the first count. Sinn Fein's Padraig Fallon and Justin Warnock have also been elected on the first count.
The results of the first count are as follows:
Electorate: 9058
Total poll 5693
Spoiled: 71
Total Valid poll: 5622
Quota: 804
Bohan (FF) 937
Dolan (FG) 705
Dowdican (FG) 275
Fallon (SF) 915
Gallagher (GP) 286
Gurn (Ind) 693
McDermott (FG) 661
Murphy (Ind) 313
Warnock (FF) 837
Now distributing Mary Bohan's surplus of 133.
