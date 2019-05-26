UPDATE LIFFORD-STRANORLAR LEA: Garvan Connolly FG moves ahead of Liam Doherty SF after second count

The results of the second count in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA have been announced.

This count, which concluded at around 3.30pm, saw the distribution of Martin Harley's surplus vote of 282.

No candidate reached the quota on this occasion, but Fianna Fáil's Gerry Crawford picked up 24 votes on this count and with 1,393 votes, he is now within 13 votes of reaching the quota of 1,406.

Significantly Fine Gael's Garvan Connolly picked up 98 votes on the second count. He is involved in a battle for the sixth and final seat along with Sinn Féin's Liam Doherty who picked up just 32 votes from Harley's surplus. That all means that Garvan Connolly has moved into sixth place, ahead of Liam Doherty

The third count will get underway very shortly and it will see the distribution of Patrick McGowan's 200 surplus votes.

Results of second count

Quota: 1,406

Connolly Garvan FG +98 . . . 811

Crawford Gerry FF +24 . . . . 1,393

De Ward Michael, Non party +19 . . . 225

Doherty Liam, SF +32 . . . 776

Hartnett John, Aontu +8 . . . 231

McBrearty Frank, FG +51 . . . 1,016

McMenamin Alan, Non party +40 . . . 514

Monaghan Maghnus, Renua +10 . . . 289

Elected after the first count

Doherty Gary, SF 1,571

Harley, Martin FG 1,688

McGowan, Patrick FF 1,606