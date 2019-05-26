ELECTIONS 2019
UPDATE LIFFORD-STRANORLAR LEA: Garvan Connolly FG moves ahead of Liam Doherty SF after second count
Martin Harley's surplus vote is distributed
Candidates Gerry Crawford and Liam Doherty pictured at the Finn Valley Centre PICTURE; BRIAN MC DAID
The results of the second count in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA have been announced.
This count, which concluded at around 3.30pm, saw the distribution of Martin Harley's surplus vote of 282.
No candidate reached the quota on this occasion, but Fianna Fáil's Gerry Crawford picked up 24 votes on this count and with 1,393 votes, he is now within 13 votes of reaching the quota of 1,406.
Significantly Fine Gael's Garvan Connolly picked up 98 votes on the second count. He is involved in a battle for the sixth and final seat along with Sinn Féin's Liam Doherty who picked up just 32 votes from Harley's surplus. That all means that Garvan Connolly has moved into sixth place, ahead of Liam Doherty
The third count will get underway very shortly and it will see the distribution of Patrick McGowan's 200 surplus votes.
Results of second count
Quota: 1,406
Connolly Garvan FG +98 . . . 811
Crawford Gerry FF +24 . . . . 1,393
De Ward Michael, Non party +19 . . . 225
Doherty Liam, SF +32 . . . 776
Hartnett John, Aontu +8 . . . 231
McBrearty Frank, FG +51 . . . 1,016
McMenamin Alan, Non party +40 . . . 514
Monaghan Maghnus, Renua +10 . . . 289
Elected after the first count
Doherty Gary, SF 1,571
Harley, Martin FG 1,688
McGowan, Patrick FF 1,606
