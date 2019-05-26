ELECTIONS 2019

The first official count from the Glenties LEA

Micheál Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig elected

Michelle NicPhaidin

Glenties Electoral Area:


Electorate: 23,165

Total Poll: 12,851

Spoiled Votes: 147

Valid Poll: 12,704

Number of seats: 6

Number of candidates: 13

Quota: 1,815


First Count

Bonner Enda  (FF): 893

Carr Brian (SF): 922

Gallagher, Marie Therese (SF): 1,089

MacGuiolla Easbuig Micheál Choilm: 2,007

McClafferty, Micheal (FG): 1,112

McGarvey, Noreen (FF): 1,018

Molloy Anthony (FF): 916

Mulligan Liam (Aontú): 349

Ó’Domhnaill, Séamus (FF): 979

Sweeney Everlyn (FG): 724

Whyte Liam (Ind): 822

Ó'Fearraigh John Sheamais (SF): 1,429

Rodgers Seamus (Lab): 544