ELECTIONS 2019
The first official count from the Glenties LEA
Micheál Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig elected
Glenties Electoral Area:
Electorate: 23,165
Total Poll: 12,851
Spoiled Votes: 147
Valid Poll: 12,704
Number of seats: 6
Number of candidates: 13
Quota: 1,815
First Count
Bonner Enda (FF): 893
Carr Brian (SF): 922
Gallagher, Marie Therese (SF): 1,089
MacGuiolla Easbuig Micheál Choilm: 2,007
McClafferty, Micheal (FG): 1,112
McGarvey, Noreen (FF): 1,018
Molloy Anthony (FF): 916
Mulligan Liam (Aontú): 349
Ó’Domhnaill, Séamus (FF): 979
Sweeney Everlyn (FG): 724
Whyte Liam (Ind): 822
Ó'Fearraigh John Sheamais (SF): 1,429
Rodgers Seamus (Lab): 544
