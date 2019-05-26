Donegal leading dogged championship tussle at Brewster Park at half-time

Not for the purists, Donegal are leading by one point against Fermanagh (0-5 to 0-4) in the Ulster Football Championship in Brewster Park.

Fermanagh closed Donegal down in the first 10 minutes and led 0-2 to 0-0 with Donegal hitting a number of wides. Belleek man Ultan Kelm fisted over Fermanagh's first score, some observers thought he might have opted for a goal.

The second quarter saw Donegal settled thanks to a snappy point from Bundoran's Jamie Brennan on 15 minutes and the best move of the match so far saw Leo McLoone caress the ball over the bar for a fine point.

Paddy McBrearty has returned to the action for Donegal after a year out with a knee injury picked up against Fermanagh in last year's Ulster final. McBrearty has missed some chances from play but popped over two from frees.

At half time then - Fermanagh 0-4; Donegal 0-5.