LIFFORD-STRANORLAR LEA: Three candidates elected as Martin Harley tops the poll

Three candidates have been elected on the first count in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA.

The results of the first count were announced shortly after 2pm by returning officer Anne Marie Conlon.

Martin Harley of Fine Gael has topped the poll with 1,688 first preference votes.

Patrick McGowan of Fianna Fáil wasn’t too far behind on 1,606 with Sinn Féin’s Gary Doherty also elected after polling 1,571 first preference votes.

All three candidates exceeded the quota of 1,406.

Gerry Crawford of Fianna Fáil was just short of the quota on 1,369.

Frank McBrearty of Fine Gael saw his vote drop significantly from the last elections in 2014 when he ran as an independent. Back then he polled 1,591 first preference votes, but this time the figure dropped to 965. The feeling is that it still should be good enough to win a seat.

His party colleague, Garvan Connolly, polled 713 and he lies in 7th position just behind outgoing councillor Liam Doherty (SF) who is fighting to retain his seat after polling 744 in the first county. That’s a drop of around 300 on his 2014 figure.



Results of the first count in Lifford-Stranorlar:



Total poll: 9,998

Invalid ballot papers: 160

Valid Poll: 9,838

Number of seats: 6

Quota: 1,406



Connolly Garvan FG - 713

Crawford Gerry FF - 1,369

De Ward Michael Non party - 206

Doherty Gary SF - 1,571

Doherty Liam SF - 744

Harley Martin SF - 1,688

Hartnett John, Aontu - 223

McBrearty, Frank FG - 965

McGowan Patrick FF - 1,606

McMenamin Alan, non party - 474

Monaghan Maghnus, Renua - 279

The second count will see the distribution of Martin Harley's surplus vote of 282