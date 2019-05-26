ELECTIONS 2019
LIFFORD-STRANORLAR LEA: Three candidates elected as Martin Harley tops the poll
Patrick McGowan and Gary Doherty also exceed quota on first count
Poll-topper Martin Harley with supporters following his election
Three candidates have been elected on the first count in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA.
The results of the first count were announced shortly after 2pm by returning officer Anne Marie Conlon.
Martin Harley of Fine Gael has topped the poll with 1,688 first preference votes.
Patrick McGowan of Fianna Fáil wasn’t too far behind on 1,606 with Sinn Féin’s Gary Doherty also elected after polling 1,571 first preference votes.
All three candidates exceeded the quota of 1,406.
Gerry Crawford of Fianna Fáil was just short of the quota on 1,369.
Frank McBrearty of Fine Gael saw his vote drop significantly from the last elections in 2014 when he ran as an independent. Back then he polled 1,591 first preference votes, but this time the figure dropped to 965. The feeling is that it still should be good enough to win a seat.
His party colleague, Garvan Connolly, polled 713 and he lies in 7th position just behind outgoing councillor Liam Doherty (SF) who is fighting to retain his seat after polling 744 in the first county. That’s a drop of around 300 on his 2014 figure.
Results of the first count in Lifford-Stranorlar:
Total poll: 9,998
Invalid ballot papers: 160
Valid Poll: 9,838
Number of seats: 6
Quota: 1,406
Connolly Garvan FG - 713
Crawford Gerry FF - 1,369
De Ward Michael Non party - 206
Doherty Gary SF - 1,571
Doherty Liam SF - 744
Harley Martin SF - 1,688
Hartnett John, Aontu - 223
McBrearty, Frank FG - 965
McGowan Patrick FF - 1,606
McMenamin Alan, non party - 474
Monaghan Maghnus, Renua - 279
The second count will see the distribution of Martin Harley's surplus vote of 282
