MILFORD EA: John O'Donnell is first councillor elected in Donegal

Cllr. John O'Donnell (Ind) has been elected on the first count in the Milford Electoral Area.

He got elected by reaching the quota on the first count. And his vote was over 267 more than in 2014.

Cllr. Liam Blaney is set to take the second seat while there will be a titanic battle for the third and final seat.

Milford: 3 seats

Electorate: 12,066

Total Poll: 7,858

Invalid votes: 75

Total Valid Poll: 7,783

Quota: 1,946

First Count - RESULT

Liam Blaney (Fianna Fail) 1,716

Maria Doherty (Sinn Féin) 752

Eimer Friel (Fine Gael) 725

Dermot Hardy (Aontu) 338

Noel McBride (Fine Gael) 748

Ian McGarvey (Independent) 805

Charlie McGinley (Independent) 63

Declan Meehan (Independent) 677

John O'Donnell (Independent) 1,959

Eliminated: Charlie McGinley, Dermot Hardy.