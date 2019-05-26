BREAKING: Elections 2019
MILFORD EA: John O'Donnell is first councillor elected in Donegal
John O'Donnell is lifted shoulder high following his election
Cllr. John O'Donnell (Ind) has been elected on the first count in the Milford Electoral Area.
He got elected by reaching the quota on the first count. And his vote was over 267 more than in 2014.
Cllr. Liam Blaney is set to take the second seat while there will be a titanic battle for the third and final seat.
Milford: 3 seats
Electorate: 12,066
Total Poll: 7,858
Invalid votes: 75
Total Valid Poll: 7,783
Quota: 1,946
First Count - RESULT
Liam Blaney (Fianna Fail) 1,716
Maria Doherty (Sinn Féin) 752
Eimer Friel (Fine Gael) 725
Dermot Hardy (Aontu) 338
Noel McBride (Fine Gael) 748
Ian McGarvey (Independent) 805
Charlie McGinley (Independent) 63
Declan Meehan (Independent) 677
John O'Donnell (Independent) 1,959
John O'Donnell elected on the first count.
Eliminated: Charlie McGinley, Dermot Hardy.
