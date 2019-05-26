Gardaí in Sligo investigating overnight burglary

Gardaí in Sligo are investigating a burglary that occurred overnight.

Gardaí responded to an alarm activation at the Carraroe Retail Park and when they arrived at the premises it was clear a break-in had occurred and items had been removed

Enquiries are ongoing, Garda 'Scenes of Crime' officers have attended the scene and carried out a preliminary forensic examination. CCTV in the area is also being closely examined

gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been in the Carraroe area of Sligo between the hours of 2am and 4am, and may have seen anything suspicious, to make contact with Gardaí in Sligo 0719157000

There may have been taxi drivers or delivery drivers in the area at the time and we would appeal to them to check any dash cam footage that might be available