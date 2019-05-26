Donegal fans voting with their feet as they arrive in Brewster Park Enniskillen

Donegal fans are out in force in Brewster Park, Enniskillen travelling to support the county U-20 team who are taking on Tyrone in the curtain-raiser.

The lure of the election count at the various count centres doesn't seem to have affected the numbers travelling.

Rumours that Rory Gallagher and Fermanagh were going to narrow the pitch for the senior encounter are unfounded. The line may be a couple of feet inside the normal line, but there is no significant reduction.

The sun came out for the first time at half-time in the U-20 game with Tyrone leading 0-12 to 2-3.

On the senior team front, there is still no news from the Donegal team camp. The Donegal team bus arrived at the ground at 12.57, hopefully ready for action.