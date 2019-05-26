Donegal Mayor may be in battle to retain his seat

Many in the Glenties LEA are shocked to learn that the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Séamus Ó Domhnaill, may be battling to retain his seat this year.

According to figures from the Fianna Fáil table, the Gortahork-based candidate has 890 first preference votes and those affiliated with Ó'Domhnaill say he is hoping to secure transfers from Aontú's Liam Mulligan.

It is understood, at this point, that at least 70 votes should transfer.

In 2014, Ó Domhnaill topped the polls with 1,889.

Those affiliated with the councillor are adamant that he still has a strong chance of maintaining his seat and are confident that he will.