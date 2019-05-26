Figures from the Fianna Fáil table at the Glenties LEA

Here are the latest figures that Fianna Fail have for the Glenties LEA:



Quote estimated around *1670



It is understood at this point that Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Éasbuig will be elected on the first count.

Fianna Fáil's Anthony Molloy is doing well placing fourth after both John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh and Marie Therese Gallagher.

Final three seats will be a battleground.

No official count, as yet, from Glenties LEA. It is estimated that the count could start after 2pm.

These figures are subject to change but are an early indication of what candidates expect to get.

Candidates

Bonner Enda 835

Carr Brian 913

Gallagher MT 1027

MacGiollaEasbuig Micheál Choilm 1677

McClafferty Michael 883

McGarvey Noreen 897

Molloy Anthony 994

Mulligan Liam 309

Ó Domhnaill Séamus 890

Ó Fearraigh John Shéamais 1,295

Rodgers Séamus 484

Sweeney Evelyn 666

Whyte Liam 812