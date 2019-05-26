ELECTIONS 2019
Figures from the Fianna Fáil table at the Glenties LEA
Early indicators for Glenties LEA candidates
Here are the latest figures that Fianna Fail have for the Glenties LEA:
Quote estimated around *1670
It is understood at this point that Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Éasbuig will be elected on the first count.
Fianna Fáil's Anthony Molloy is doing well placing fourth after both John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh and Marie Therese Gallagher.
Final three seats will be a battleground.
No official count, as yet, from Glenties LEA. It is estimated that the count could start after 2pm.
These figures are subject to change but are an early indication of what candidates expect to get.
Candidates
Bonner Enda 835
Carr Brian 913
Gallagher MT 1027
MacGiollaEasbuig Micheál Choilm 1677
McClafferty Michael 883
McGarvey Noreen 897
Molloy Anthony 994
Mulligan Liam 309
Ó Domhnaill Séamus 890
Ó Fearraigh John Shéamais 1,295
Rodgers Séamus 484
Sweeney Evelyn 666
Whyte Liam 812
