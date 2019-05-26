REVIEW: Day 1 of Donegal local election

Confusion reigns in Glenties this morning as people are concerned that the tallies were not accurate from the Letterkenny centre yesterday. However, throughout the rest of the county, a clear indication was given in relation to what is due to happen in the other six electoral areas.

Buncrana

Five seats are up for grabs.

Outgoing councillors Paul Canning and Rena Donaghy are set to be returned for Fianna Fáil, while Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) and Independent Nicholas Crossan look certain to retain their seats.

However, out-going Fine Gael candidate Mickey Doherty looks set to lose his seat.

And this would mean that Fine Gael will have no councillor in the Buncrana Electoral Area. Unless Doherty gets massive transfers Sinn Féin look like getting a second seat as Terry Crossan has polled well.

While tally figures are only a guide, they are a good indicator.

Carndonagh

In Carndonagh electoral area, a four-seater, Martin McDermott (FF) topped the poll with a quota and a half.

Sinn Féin's Albert Doherty should also cross the line and Martin Farren of Labour should also be elected.

The last seat may be between Maria Duffy, FF, and Bernard McGuinness, FG. As Bernard McGuinness is in the same area as Martin McDermott - it is expected that it will be an advantage for McGuinness.

Milford

In Milford, Independ John O'Donnell topped the poll yesterday followed by Liam Blaney, FF. It is envsaged that there will be a battle between Emer Friel, Noel McBride (FG) and Independent Ian McGarvey. In this case, it all depends on transfers.

Lifford - Stranorlar

The Lifford/Stranorlar LEA looks to remain the same.

Early tallies indicate that Fianna Fáil's Ciaran Brogan and Donal Coyle should secure a seat.

Michael McBride, Ind, Manus Kelly, FF, Jimmy Kavanaugh, FG, Gerry McMonagle, SF, or Adrian Glackin will take a seat.

Letterkenny

Fianna Fáil look certain to take at least two seats in Letterkenny with Sinn Féin struggling to retain its two seats.

Tallies for the Letterkenny LEA with all but two of the boxes show Ciaran Brogan (FF) on 1,434 first preferences is set to top the poll. Donal Coyle (FF) on 1,120, Michael McBride (Ind) on 1,115, Jimmy Kavanagh (FG)and 1,077, Kevin Bradley (Ind) 867, Manus Kelly (FF) 800, Gerry McMonagle (SF) 715, Bernie Moran (FG) 697, Adrian Glackin (SF) 720.

Fine Gael’s Jimmy Kavanagh is well placed to keep his seat and the independent candidate Kevin Bradley could be a surprise.

Donegal

Sinn Féin councillor Noel Jordan is leading the race in the Donegal LEA.

Tallies show the Mountcharles man is on 1,477 votes and is set to be elected along with sitting councillors Niamh Kennedy (Ind) on 1,329, and Micheál Naughton (FF) who has 1,151.

Barry Sweeney (FG) has also polled well on 1,057 and is in fourth place in the six-seater.

Sitting Independent councillor Tom Conaghan has 932.

Fine Gael candidate John McNulty is pushing for a second seat for the party on 962 while his running mate John Boyle has 756.

After that, several candidates are close together making the last two seats hard to call.

Sitting councillor Seamus Maguire (Ind) is on 881, Billy Grimes (Ind) is on 818, while Donegal town Independent Pauric Kennedy is on 734.

One Bundoran box has not been tallied and that could push Michael McMahon (SF) into a good position after polling well in his home town with 755.

With 19 candidates a long count lies ahead after it gets underway in Donegal town at 9am on Sunday.

Glenties

In Glenties, Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuic, Marie Therese Gallagher, SF, John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh, SF, look to retain their seats. However, the final three seats are difficult to call ahead of the first official count.

Whoever gets ahead from the Gweebara area will greatly benefit from transfers. Historically only one candidate makes it across the bridge to take a seat at the Dungloe Public Centre table.

In the west, Micheal McLafferty, FG, has a reasonable chance of securing a seat if his party colleague, Evelyn Sweeney's, vote transfers strongly.

The final seat may be between Noreen McGarvey,FF, and Seamus Ó Domhnaill, FF.