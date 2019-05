In one of the most professional events in Donegal to date, the Donegal Rose was selected after a day of interviews and on the stage interviews.

Donegal town's Chloe Kennedy, a student at The National University of Ireland, Maynooth and a young woman who has been a sheer inspiration to many, was the very popular winner among all the contestants on Saturday evening.

