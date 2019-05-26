LIFFORD-STRANORLAR LEA: Another big race on the cards at the Finn Valley Centre

With the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA count based at the Finn Valley Centre, it’s tempting to use some sporting analogies when predicting today’s proceedings.

With so many of the outgoing councillors polling well according to the tallies, one of the big questions surrounds the sixth and final seat.

At this early stage, it looks to be a battle between Sinn Fein’s Liam Doherty (717) and Fine Gael’s Garvan Connolly (658).

Liam Doherty’s vote, according to the tallies, has shown a drop of around 300 votes from 2014. Five years ago, he was one of three candidates elected without reaching the quota.

But with Connolly so close according to the tally figures, Liam Doherty knows he’s in a battle if the party is to retain two seats in the six-seater Municipal District.

Connolly will be more than happy with the tally figures, and the Fine Gael party will also be content with their strategy of running three candidates. Between them, Connolly, Martin Harley and Frank McBrearty have polled 3,209 first preference votes (according to the tallies). Back in 2014, the party’s two candidates, Harley and Bert Galbraith polled just 1,830 first preference votes.

Interestingly McBrearty was elected on the first count in 2014 after passing the quota with 1,591 votes as an independent candidate.

This time, the new Fine Gael member polled only 941 first preference votes (according to the tallies), a significant drop of around 600).

Counting of votes has been underway here since just after 9am this morning, with the first count expected to be completed by around 1pm.



Lifford-Stranorlar LEA - six seats

Tallies:

Garvan Connolly (FG) 658

Gerry Crawford (FF) 1,365

Michael De Ward (Ind) 206

Gary Doherty (SF) 1,490

Liam Doherty (SF) 717

Martin Harley (FG) 1,610

John Hartnett (Aontú) 214

Frank McBrearty (FG) 941

Patrick McGowan (FF) 1,542

Alan McMenamin (Ind) 431

Maghnus Monaghan (Renua) 258