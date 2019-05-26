ELECTIONS 2019
LIFFORD-STRANORLAR LEA: Another big race on the cards at the Finn Valley Centre
Battle is on for the sixth and final seat
Who's going to take the sixth and final seat in Lifford-Stranorlar?
With the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA count based at the Finn Valley Centre, it’s tempting to use some sporting analogies when predicting today’s proceedings.
With so many of the outgoing councillors polling well according to the tallies, one of the big questions surrounds the sixth and final seat.
At this early stage, it looks to be a battle between Sinn Fein’s Liam Doherty (717) and Fine Gael’s Garvan Connolly (658).
Liam Doherty’s vote, according to the tallies, has shown a drop of around 300 votes from 2014. Five years ago, he was one of three candidates elected without reaching the quota.
But with Connolly so close according to the tally figures, Liam Doherty knows he’s in a battle if the party is to retain two seats in the six-seater Municipal District.
SEE ALSO: McBrearty to arrive as counting gets underway
Connolly will be more than happy with the tally figures, and the Fine Gael party will also be content with their strategy of running three candidates. Between them, Connolly, Martin Harley and Frank McBrearty have polled 3,209 first preference votes (according to the tallies). Back in 2014, the party’s two candidates, Harley and Bert Galbraith polled just 1,830 first preference votes.
Interestingly McBrearty was elected on the first count in 2014 after passing the quota with 1,591 votes as an independent candidate.
This time, the new Fine Gael member polled only 941 first preference votes (according to the tallies), a significant drop of around 600).
Counting of votes has been underway here since just after 9am this morning, with the first count expected to be completed by around 1pm.
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA - six seats
Tallies:
Garvan Connolly (FG) 658
Gerry Crawford (FF) 1,365
Michael De Ward (Ind) 206
Gary Doherty (SF) 1,490
Liam Doherty (SF) 717
Martin Harley (FG) 1,610
John Hartnett (Aontú) 214
Frank McBrearty (FG) 941
Patrick McGowan (FF) 1,542
Alan McMenamin (Ind) 431
Maghnus Monaghan (Renua) 258
