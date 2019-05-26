LIFFORD-STRANORLAR LEA: McBrearty the first candidate to arrive as counting gets underway

The Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar is the count centre for the newly named Lifford-Stranorlar Local Electoral Area

Counting has just got underway here this morning and there are eleven candidates battling it out for the six seats.

The feeling in the lead up to the weekend was that the six outgoing councillors who are all seeking re-election might all fancy their chances of being returned.

And after the votes were separated at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny on Saturday, indications from the tally figures indicated that might well be the case.

Mind you Liam Doherty (SF), according to the tally figures, polled the least out of the six outgoing councillors in terms of first preference votes (717). And he could be in for an interesting battle with Garvan Connolly (FG) who was on 658.

Martin Harley (FG), going by the tally figures, could top the poll with the tally figures giving him 1,610 first preference votes.

Back in 2014, the six leading candidates were so far ahead of the rest when the tally figures were considered that the picture of how things would pan out here was pretty clear even before counting got underway.

It’s a similar picture this time around, although there could well be a battle for the sixth and final seat.

The first candidate here at the Finn Valley Centre this morning was Frank McBrearty who was present with his team before counting began.

Lifford-Stranorlar LEA - six seats

Tallies:

Garvan Connolly (FG) 658

Gerry Crawford (FF) 1,365

Michael De Ward (Ind) 206

Gary Doherty (SF) 1,490

Liam Doherty (SF) 717

Martin Harley (FG) 1,610

John Hartnett (Aontú) 214

Frank McBrearty (FG) 941

Patrick McGowan (FF) 1,542

Alan McMenamin (Ind) 431

Maghnus Monaghan (Renua) 258