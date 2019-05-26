The silence before the storm at the Donegal's Highlands Hotel

The fog that hung lazily over the picturesque town of Glenties has cleared but for a number of local election candidates that are expected to arrive at the Highlands Hotel things are yet to become clear.

According to yesterday's tallies, which emerged from Letterkenny, Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig is topping the poll in the Glenties LEA, as predicted by the Donegal Democrat. The independent councillor is on 1,808 first preferences.

Sinn Féin will be returning two councillors with John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh on 1,343 Marie Therese Gallagher on 1,044.

Fianna Fáil’s Anthony Molloy is on 794 while the party’s fourth candidate Noreen McGarvey has polled well on 961.

The last three seats are Fianna Fáil’s councillor Seamus Ó Domhnaill took 961, while party colleague Enda Bonner is on 816.

Michael McClafferty of Fine Gael took 990 while his party colleague Evelyn Sweeney has 648.

John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh (SF) 1,343

Marie Therese Gallagher (SF) 1,044

Brian Carr (SF) 887

Evelyn Sweeney (FG) 648

Liam Mulligan (Aontú) 319

Enda Bonner (FF) 816

Anthony Molloy (FF) 794

Noreen McGarvey (FF) 961

Seamus Ó Domhnaill (FF) 961

Seamus Rodgers (Lab) 488

Michael McClafferty (FG) 990

Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig (Ind) 1,808

Liam Whyte (Ind) 600

The first count is due to take place in the Highlands Hotel later today and all eyes will be on the official count for the final few seats.