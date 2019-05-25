Lifford-Stranorlar LEA - Harley to poll with change unlikely



Fine Gael outgoing councillor Martin Harley is set to top the poll in the Lifford-Stranorlar local electoral after a campaign that was overshadowed by the party taking Frank McBrearty on board.

It looks like there will be no change in Lifford-Stranorlar, tallies show.

The sitting councillors should all be safe although Sinn Féin’s Liam Doherty may be in a battle for the sixth seat with Fine Gael’s Garvan Connolly.

Fianna Fáil’s Patrick McGowan is on 1,542 while his party colleague and outgoing councillor Gerry Crawford polled 1,365 first preferences.

Sinn Féin’s Gary Doherty took 1,490 but his colleague Liam Doherty on 717 is just ahead of Garvan Connolly on 658.

Frank McBrearty, who is seeking his third term after previously winning a seat as an independent and a Labour candidate, has 941 first preferences.

Lifford-Stranorlar LEA - six seats

Tallies:

Garvan Connolly (FG) 658

Gerry Crawford (FF) 1,365

Michael De Ward (Ind) 206

Gary Doherty (SF) 1,490

Liam Doherty (SF) 717

Martin Harley (FG) 1,610

John Hartnett (Aontú) 214

Frank McBrearty (FG) 941

Patrick McGowan (FF) 1,542

Alan McMenamin (Ind) 431

Maghnus Monaghan (Renua) 258