ELECTIONS 2019
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA - Harley to poll with change unlikely
Fine Gael to take two seats after adding McBrearty
Frank McBrearty (left) with Fine Gael candidate Michelle McKenna
Fine Gael outgoing councillor Martin Harley is set to top the poll in the Lifford-Stranorlar local electoral after a campaign that was overshadowed by the party taking Frank McBrearty on board.
It looks like there will be no change in Lifford-Stranorlar, tallies show.
The sitting councillors should all be safe although Sinn Féin’s Liam Doherty may be in a battle for the sixth seat with Fine Gael’s Garvan Connolly.
Fianna Fáil’s Patrick McGowan is on 1,542 while his party colleague and outgoing councillor Gerry Crawford polled 1,365 first preferences.
Sinn Féin’s Gary Doherty took 1,490 but his colleague Liam Doherty on 717 is just ahead of Garvan Connolly on 658.
Frank McBrearty, who is seeking his third term after previously winning a seat as an independent and a Labour candidate, has 941 first preferences.
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA - six seats
Tallies:
Garvan Connolly (FG) 658
Gerry Crawford (FF) 1,365
Michael De Ward (Ind) 206
Gary Doherty (SF) 1,490
Liam Doherty (SF) 717
Martin Harley (FG) 1,610
John Hartnett (Aontú) 214
Frank McBrearty (FG) 941
Patrick McGowan (FF) 1,542
Alan McMenamin (Ind) 431
Maghnus Monaghan (Renua) 258
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on