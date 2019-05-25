ELECTIONS 2019
Glenties LEA: Mac Giolla Easbuig to top poll
Sinn Féin to hold two seats
Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig is topping the poll in the Glenties LEA
The independent councillor is on 1,808 first preferences, tallies show.
Sinn Féin will be returning two councillors with John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh on 1,343 Marie Therese Gallagher on 1,044.
Fianna Fáil’s Anthony Molloy is on 794 while the party’s fourth candidate Noreen McGarvey has polled well on 961.
The last three seats are hard to call based on tallies.
Fianna Fáil’s councillor Seamus Ó Domhnaill took 961, while party colleague and outgoing county Enda Bonner is on 816.
Michael McClafferty of Fine Gael took 990 while his party colleague Evelyn Sweeney has 648.
Glenties Municipal District
Tallies:
John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh (SF) 1,343
Marie Therese Gallagher (SF) 1,044
Brian Carr (SF) 887
Evelyn Sweeney (FG) 648
Liam Mulligan (Aontú) 319
Enda Bonner (FF) 816
Anthony Molloy (FF) 794
Noreen McGarvey (FF) 961
Seamus Ó Domhnaill (FF) 961
Seamus Rodgers (Lab) 488
Michael McClafferty (FG) 990
Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig (Ind) 1,808
Liam Whyte (Ind) 600
