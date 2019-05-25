Donegal LEA: Last two seats hard to call

Sinn Féin councillor Noel Jordan is leading the race in the Donegal LEA.

Tallies show the Mountcharles man is on 1,477 votes and is set to be elected along with sitting councillors Niamh Kennedy (Ind) on 1,329, and Micheál Naughton (FF) who has 1,151.

Barry Sweeney (FG) has also polled well on 1,057 and is in fourth place in the six-seater.

Sitting Independent councillor Tom Conaghan has 932.

Fine Gael candidate John McNulty is pushing for a second seat for the party on 962 while his running mate John Boyle has 756.

After that, several candidates are close together making the last two seats hard to call.

Sitting councillor Seamus Maguire (Ind) is on 881, Billy Grimes (Ind) is on 818, while Donegal town Independent Pauric Kennedy is on 734.

One Bundoran box has not been tallied and that could push Michael McMahon (SF) into a good position after polling well in his home town with 755.

With 19 candidates a long count lies ahead after it gets underway in Donegal town at 9am on Sunday.

Donegal local electoral area - six seats

Tallies:

Tom Conaghan (Ind) 932

Noel Jordan (SF) 1,477

Michael McMahon (SF) 755

John McNulty (FG) 962

Barry Sweeny (FG) 1,057

John J Boyle (FG) 756

Cyril Brennan (People Before Profit) 262

Justin Coughlin (Ind) 128

Seán Ó Beirne (Ind) 318

Michéal Naughton (FF) 1,151

Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1,329

Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) 311

Philip McGlynn (FF) 428

Roger Meehan (FF) 465

Eimear McGuinness (FF) 461

Billy Grimes (Ind) 818

Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 734

Valerie McNulty (Ind) 178

Seamus Maguire (Ind) 881