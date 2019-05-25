ELECTIONS 2019
Donegal LEA: Last two seats hard to call
Long count ahead in Donegal town
The sorting of votes is nearing an end in Letterkenny
Sinn Féin councillor Noel Jordan is leading the race in the Donegal LEA.
Tallies show the Mountcharles man is on 1,477 votes and is set to be elected along with sitting councillors Niamh Kennedy (Ind) on 1,329, and Micheál Naughton (FF) who has 1,151.
Barry Sweeney (FG) has also polled well on 1,057 and is in fourth place in the six-seater.
Sitting Independent councillor Tom Conaghan has 932.
Fine Gael candidate John McNulty is pushing for a second seat for the party on 962 while his running mate John Boyle has 756.
After that, several candidates are close together making the last two seats hard to call.
Sitting councillor Seamus Maguire (Ind) is on 881, Billy Grimes (Ind) is on 818, while Donegal town Independent Pauric Kennedy is on 734.
One Bundoran box has not been tallied and that could push Michael McMahon (SF) into a good position after polling well in his home town with 755.
With 19 candidates a long count lies ahead after it gets underway in Donegal town at 9am on Sunday.
Donegal local electoral area - six seats
Tallies:
Tom Conaghan (Ind) 932
Noel Jordan (SF) 1,477
Michael McMahon (SF) 755
John McNulty (FG) 962
Barry Sweeny (FG) 1,057
John J Boyle (FG) 756
Cyril Brennan (People Before Profit) 262
Justin Coughlin (Ind) 128
Seán Ó Beirne (Ind) 318
Michéal Naughton (FF) 1,151
Niamh Kennedy (Ind) 1,329
Diarmaid Doherty (Ind) 311
Philip McGlynn (FF) 428
Roger Meehan (FF) 465
Eimear McGuinness (FF) 461
Billy Grimes (Ind) 818
Pauric Kennedy (Ind) 734
Valerie McNulty (Ind) 178
Seamus Maguire (Ind) 881
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on