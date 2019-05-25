Milford LEA: O'Donnell and Blaney to take seats with battle on for third

There is a battle to top the poll in the Milford LEA between Liam Blaney of Fianna Fáil and independent councillor John O’Donnell.

Fine Gael’s two candidates, Noel McBride and Eimer Friel, will be in a fight for the third and final seat with outgoing independent councillor Ian McGarvey and Sinn Féin’s Maria Doherty.

With just two boxes not counted from the 28 tallies show John O’Donnell on 1,612 is ahead of Liam Blaney who is on 1,533.

There’s little between Maria Doherty 694, Ian McGarvey 672, Noel McBride (Fine Gael) 652

and Eimer Friel 617.

The outcome could depend on transfers between the two Fine Gael candidates with the party keen to return a councillor in the area.

Tallies from the Milford LEA, 26 of 28 seats:

Liam Blaney (Fianna Fáil) 1,533

Maria Doherty (Sinn Féin) 694

Eimer Friel (Fine Gael) 617

Dermot Hardy (Aontú) 286

Noel McBride (Fine Gael) 652

Ian McGarvey (Independent) 672

Charlie McGinley (Independent) 59

Declan Meehan (Independent) 533

John O’Donnell (Independent) 1,612