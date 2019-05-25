Incidents of speeding detected in Donegal on National Slow Down Day

Two incidents of speeding in County Donegal are among those highlighted by An Garda Siochana in their list of offences detected during National Slow Down Day which came to an end on Saturday morning

National Slow Down Day was held over a 24 hour period between 7am on Friday and 7am Saturday, May 25.

In total, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 195,768 vehicles and detected 304 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

In Donegal, a motorist was detected travelling at 119km/h at Listillion, Letterkenny - a 100km/h zone.

In a separate incident, a driver was caught travelling at 92km/h on the N56 at Drumark, Donegal town, an 80km/h zone.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, of the Roads Policing Bureau said "We would like to thank the 195,768 drivers who were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limit and would encourage all drivers to drive safely, comply with and respect speed limits".