Carndonagh LEA - Landslide on the cards for Fianna Fáil's Martin McDermott

Fianna Fáil county councillor Martin McDermott is set to top the pool in the second Inishowen constituency.

He has a massive 34% and over 2,300 first preferences. He looks set to be followed into the four-seater by Martin Farren (Lab) on 18%, and Albert Doherty (SF) on 16%.

Fine Gael’s veteran county councillor Bernard McGuinness on 14% should hold on to the seat ahead of Fianna Fail’s Marie Duffy on 8.7%.

It was looking for a while like he might be in a fight to hold the seat considering the massive surplus that Martin McDermott will have but the lead of around 350 should be enough to get him across.

It will, of course, come down to transfers but Fianna Fáil number crunchers say the second preferences from Martin McDermott do not look like they will be enough to close that gap.

It's not looking like a good weekend for Fine Gael in Inishowen with Mickey Doherty in a battle to hold on to his seat.