Donegal national school receives An Taisce Marine Spatial award

Children in the senior classroom from Creeslough NS, travelled with their teachers to Dublin for a special An Taisce awards awards ceremony recently.

They came third in the 3D model section of a marine spatial planning competition run by An Taisce.

This was one of only ten available prizes, out of over 1000 entries.

The children had designed a 3D model of what they wanted our seas to look like and be used for in the future. They decided that clean water, water sports which don’t damage the environment, healthy marine creatures, natural boardwalks, adequate bins and a ‘No Plastic’ Café would all be important aspects.

The awards took place in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Golden Lane in Dublin. They had a wonderful day and Minister Damien English, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, explained to the children how his department had asked An Taisce to run this competition.

He said it was to give children's voices across the country a platform from which to be heard on this important topic.

He thanked all children in attendance for giving their voice to what should happen to our seas and how his department could move forward with marine planning.

The children from Creeslough National School with Minister Damien English