Overcast at first but to clear up in Donegal by mid-afternoon

Met Éireann say it will be overcast at first today with patches of light rain or drizzle; hill and coastal fog too. However, overall the day will bring a good deal of dry weather and the cloud will start to break this afternoon with a few sunny intervals developing. A humid day in southwest breezes, with top temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees Celsius, but possibly touching the low twenties under any longer sunny breaks with best values across Leinster and west Munster.

Tonight outbreaks of rain will gradually move eastwards across the country tonight, heaviest across Atlantic counties. Relatively mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees Celsius, in a freshening westerly breeze.

Expect a cloudy and damp start early on Sunday morning with the last of the overnight rain clearing into the Irish Sea. Overall the day will be dry with some good sunny spells, though a few well scattered showers will occur - the focus of these across northwest counties. Fresher than recent days in rather blustery westerly breezes. Highest temperatures will range 14 to 17 or 18 degrees Celsius, best values across the southeast.