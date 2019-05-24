Donegal voting reported as comparable to previous years 

Polling around the county is on a par with previous elections, reports from party representatives polling stations say.

Reports from polling stations put turnouts this morning at between 10% and 15% around the county.

Letterkenny voting has been slow this morning with the turnout at different polling stations ranging between 10% and 15%

Voting is brisker in the Glenties local electoral area at 15% and in the Milford area reports put voting at between 12% and 15%.

The Donegal local electoral area has been busy with turnouts closer to 15%.

The traditional lunchtime rush to the polling stations is now underway and with the hours between 5pm and 8pm also usually busy.